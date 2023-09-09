Chase Briscoe ‘honored’ to race for ‘biggest fan’ and cancer survivor this weekend at Kansas

This weekend at Kansas Speedway, a heartwarming and inspiring story takes center stage as NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe races to honor Claire Kochenower, a cancer survivor, in a moving display of solidarity and support.

Kochenower's battle with cancer is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Her journey through the ups and downs of this challenging disease has touched the hearts of many, and this weekend, she'll be at the forefront of the NASCAR community's thoughts as Briscoe takes to the track in her honor.

Chase Briscoe, a rising star in the NASCAR Cup Series, was introduced to Claire Kochenower's story through social media. Like many, he was deeply moved by her resilience and her refusal to let cancer define her. Briscoe saw an opportunity to use his platform in a meaningful way and decided to dedicate an entire race weekend to Claire, who had become a symbol of hope for so many.

Expand Tweet

As the race weekend at Kansas Speedway approaches, Briscoe has revealed his special tribute to Claire Kochenower via X (formerly Twitter). His No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, typically adorned with his sponsors' logos, would feature a new look — a design inspired by Kochenower's favorite colors and symbols that hold special meaning to her.

The car would also prominently display the hashtag #ClaireStrong, a rallying cry for Kochenower's supporters.

The post reads:

"Can’t tell you how honored I am to have Claire’s name above the window this weekend at Kansas. She’s one of our biggest fans and kicked cancer’s butt! Thank you to @MTJFoundation, @NASCAR_FDN and @AdventHealth for all you do for cancer heroes like Claire!"

Chase Briscoe's career milestones and records

Chase Briscoe, alongside the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang team representing Stewart-Haas Racing, is heading to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season at the 1.5-mile oval track.

Briscoe has a track record of five previous starts at Kansas Speedway, with his best finish being 13th, achieved during the playoff race there last September.

Notably, this weekend marks a significant milestone for Chase Briscoe, as he is set to make his 100th start in the Cup Series. His journey began on February 14, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway, where he made his Cup Series debut.

Since then, Briscoe has notched his first victory on March 13, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway and even reached the Round of 8 in the 2022 playoffs. Throughout his 99 career starts, he has accumulated nine top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes. He has also secured two pole positions.

Before venturing into the Cup Series, Briscoe's racing career primarily revolved around pavement racing, encompassing 133 races across various series, including the ARCA Menards Series, the former K&N West Series, Truck Series, and Xfinity Series.

Impressively, Briscoe transitioned from dirt track racing to the ARCA series. He recently participated in his second pavement Late Model race at Florence Motor Speedway, finishing in second place while representing his Mahindra Tractors-sponsored Chad Bryant Racing entry.

Briscoe's track record at Kansas Speedway extends beyond the Cup Series. He boasts a pair of top-three finishes in four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, which includes a victory during the 2020 playoffs' Round of 8. Additionally, he secured a fifth-place finish during his first of two NASCAR Truck Series appearances at Kansas in May 2017.

One of Chase Briscoe's standout moments at Kansas includes his victory in the 2016 ARCA Menards Series finale. Starting from the pole position, he led the race twice, tallying a race-high 67 laps, ultimately securing the victory by a margin of 1.464 seconds over Austin Cindric.

Briscoe's impressive performance in that year's ARCA season, comprising 14 top-fives and 18 top-10s in 20 races, played a pivotal role in clinching the championship in his rookie season.

When the engines race at Kansas Speedway this weekend, it's not just a race unfolding on that track.

Chase Briscoe's commitment to Claire Kochenower and all those who have battled cancer serves as a poignant reminder that inspiration can emerge from the most unexpected sources, both within the world of NASCAR and in the broader scope of life.