NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Kansas Speedway on Friday (September 8) for another action-packed racing weekend.
The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the Kansas Lottery 200 main event on Friday. The event marks the end of the Round of 10 of 2023 Truck Series season and the playoff field will decrease from 10 to eight drivers.
However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Kansas Speedway:
Friday, September 8, 2023
Garage open
9 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
10:30 am ET: Truck Series
1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series
4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1:40 pm ET – 2:25 pm ET: ARCA practice
2:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA qualifying
3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice
4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
6 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles)
9 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)
Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway:
- Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650
- Justin Carroll - 41.000
- Spencer Davis - 38.200
- Chase Janes - 36.750
- #02 TBA - 36.250
- Jake Drew - 35.100
- Mason Maggio - 34.800
- Greg Van Alst - 34.350
- Spencer Boyd - 32.700
- Timmy Hill - 32.050
- Jesse Love - 29.550
- Daniel Dye - 25.400
- Lawless Alan - 24.600
- Stewart Friesen - 23.250
- Hailie Deegan - 22.600
- Bret Holmes - 21.300
- Colby Howard - 20.150
- Dean Thompson - 19.100
- Tyler Ankrum - 18.550
- Rajah Caruth - 17.300
- Bayley Currey - 14.100
- Taylor Gray - 13.450
- Tanner Gray - 12.000
- Jake Garcia - 11.250
- Chase Purdy - 8.800
- Jack Wood - 26.150
- Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750
- Nick Sanchez - 14.400
- Ben Rhodes - 12.250
- Zane Smith - 10.150
- Ty Majeski - 8.300
- Matt Crafton - 7.850
- Carson Hocevar - 3.000
- Christian Eckes - 2.650
- Corey Heim - 2.500
- Grant Enfinger - 2.300
Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Kansas Speedway from September 8 to September 10 on USA Network and MRN.