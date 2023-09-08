NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Kansas Speedway on Friday (September 8) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the Kansas Lottery 200 main event on Friday. The event marks the end of the Round of 10 of 2023 Truck Series season and the playoff field will decrease from 10 to eight drivers.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 8, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:40 pm ET – 2:25 pm ET: ARCA practice

2:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650 Justin Carroll - 41.000 Spencer Davis - 38.200 Chase Janes - 36.750 #02 TBA - 36.250 Jake Drew - 35.100 Mason Maggio - 34.800 Greg Van Alst - 34.350 Spencer Boyd - 32.700 Timmy Hill - 32.050 Jesse Love - 29.550 Daniel Dye - 25.400 Lawless Alan - 24.600 Stewart Friesen - 23.250 Hailie Deegan - 22.600 Bret Holmes - 21.300 Colby Howard - 20.150 Dean Thompson - 19.100 Tyler Ankrum - 18.550 Rajah Caruth - 17.300 Bayley Currey - 14.100 Taylor Gray - 13.450 Tanner Gray - 12.000 Jake Garcia - 11.250 Chase Purdy - 8.800 Jack Wood - 26.150 Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750 Nick Sanchez - 14.400 Ben Rhodes - 12.250 Zane Smith - 10.150 Ty Majeski - 8.300 Matt Crafton - 7.850 Carson Hocevar - 3.000 Christian Eckes - 2.650 Corey Heim - 2.500 Grant Enfinger - 2.300

