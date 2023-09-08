NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 08, 2023 19:43 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Kansas Speedway on Friday (September 8) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the Kansas Lottery 200 main event on Friday. The event marks the end of the Round of 10 of 2023 Truck Series season and the playoff field will decrease from 10 to eight drivers.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 8, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:40 pm ET – 2:25 pm ET: ARCA practice

2:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

3:35 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650
  2. Justin Carroll - 41.000
  3. Spencer Davis - 38.200
  4. Chase Janes - 36.750
  5. #02 TBA - 36.250
  6. Jake Drew - 35.100
  7. Mason Maggio - 34.800
  8. Greg Van Alst - 34.350
  9. Spencer Boyd - 32.700
  10. Timmy Hill - 32.050
  11. Jesse Love - 29.550
  12. Daniel Dye - 25.400
  13. Lawless Alan - 24.600
  14. Stewart Friesen - 23.250
  15. Hailie Deegan - 22.600
  16. Bret Holmes - 21.300
  17. Colby Howard - 20.150
  18. Dean Thompson - 19.100
  19. Tyler Ankrum - 18.550
  20. Rajah Caruth - 17.300
  21. Bayley Currey - 14.100
  22. Taylor Gray - 13.450
  23. Tanner Gray - 12.000
  24. Jake Garcia - 11.250
  25. Chase Purdy - 8.800
  26. Jack Wood - 26.150
  27. Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750
  28. Nick Sanchez - 14.400
  29. Ben Rhodes - 12.250
  30. Zane Smith - 10.150
  31. Ty Majeski - 8.300
  32. Matt Crafton - 7.850
  33. Carson Hocevar - 3.000
  34. Christian Eckes - 2.650
  35. Corey Heim - 2.500
  36. Grant Enfinger - 2.300

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Kansas Speedway from September 8 to September 10 on USA Network and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...