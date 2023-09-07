NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Kansas Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck events. The Kansas Speedway will host the second playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (September 10).

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will host the Hollywood Casino 400 for the 23rd time in NASCAR history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 8, 2023

Kansas Lottery 200: High 85°F, Low 62°F, Sunny, ENE 5-10 mph and no chance of rain.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kansas Lottery 300: High 86°F, Low 62°F, Mostly Sunny, E 5-10 mph and no chance of rain.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Hollywood Casino 400: High 85°F, Low 64°F, Partly Sunny, ESE 5-10 mph and 25% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Hollywood Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid.

The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Sheldon Creed #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Kansas Speedway on September 10 at 3 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.