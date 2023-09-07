NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2023 23:48 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Kansas Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck events. The Kansas Speedway will host the second playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (September 10).

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will host the Hollywood Casino 400 for the 23rd time in NASCAR history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 8, 2023

Kansas Lottery 200: High 85°F, Low 62°F, Sunny, ENE 5-10 mph and no chance of rain.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kansas Lottery 300: High 86°F, Low 62°F, Mostly Sunny, E 5-10 mph and no chance of rain.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Hollywood Casino 400: High 85°F, Low 64°F, Partly Sunny, ESE 5-10 mph and 25% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Hollywood Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid.

The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Sheldon Creed
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Kansas Speedway on September 10 at 3 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...