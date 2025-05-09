Chase Briscoe’s 4-word verdict after JGR reveals Kansas livery

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, shared his verdict on his car for the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway. The AdventHealth 400 is set to take place on Sunday, May 11.

Briscoe has steadily climbed the ranks of stock car racing, earning a reputation for adaptability and perseverance. He began his career in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017. He then moved to the Xfinity Series and secured the same honor in 2019. Briscoe’s breakout season came in 2020, when he won nine races and finished fourth in the standings.

The Indiana native made his Cup Series debut in 2021 with Stewart-Haas Racing and earned the Rookie of the Year honor. Now, Briscoe drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and pilots the #19 Toyota.

Chase Briscoe shared a four-word verdict on his livery being revealed by Joe Gibbs Racing on Instagram. He penned:

"Ready for Kansas #TeamToyota"

The 29-year-old’s 2025 move to JGR came after Stewart-Haas Racing halted its operations at the end of the 2024 season. Briscoe currently sits in 13th place in the standings with 245 points, ranking him just above the playoff cutline. He has secured one pole this season with three top-fives and four top-10 finishes.

Chase Briscoe shared his hilarious take on the viral 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate

Chase Briscoe recently joined the viral internet debate over whether 100 unarmed men could defeat a single gorilla, a topic that has captivated social media and even caught the attention of wildlife experts.

In a lighthearted appearance on SiriusXM Radio, Briscoe shared that if it were 100 clones of himself, they’d stand no chance. However, if he could assemble a team, he’d draft elite fighters like Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz, joking that he’d gladly be the 100th man, ideally left with nothing to do after the professionals handled the heavy lifting.

"If it's a 100 of me, NO! Like if it's me and 99 others, I feel pretty confident that we could probably do it. I'm gonna pick Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz. I'm going to pick all the [crazy] good fighters. I'll be the 100th guy that gets to take him, and if they get wiped out, then obviously I know I'm going with them... Hopefully, I can be the 100th guy and I ain't got to do nothing," Briscoe said.

Briscoe further joked about his preferred role in the hypothetical scenario, saying he’d volunteer to be the “film guy”, capturing the action from a safe distance.

"I'll be the film guy. People are going to want to get this on video. So I'll film it in the back. Yeah, I can just do that," he added.

Chase Briscoe reasoned that if all the top fighters were taken out by the gorilla, he’d have no hope either, so he’d rather stay back and document the spectacle.

