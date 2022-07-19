"The track was changing so much" - Chase Briscoe wants to 'move on to Pocono' after terrible outing at New Hampshire

One of the fourteen different winners of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chase Briscoe, did not enjoy his time at last Sunday's Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver seemed to struggle throughout the 301-lap race and ultimately finished in P15.

The race at 'The Magic Mile' saw Briscoe climb up to fifteenth place in the opening stages of the race after a less-than-ideal qualifying, with good runs coming along his way. The 27-year-old also elaborated on how the caution flag was waved at the worst time for his short-run strategy, putting them on the back foot even further. He said:

“Yeah, that first run we were really good and able to drive up into the top-15. Then from there we just kind of struggled and the track was changing so much. I probably didn’t do the greatest job guiding them where we needed to go. Then we had that spin and tried to play strategy to get up there and we caught the caution wrong. I feel like if we had the long run and were running fourth or fifth versus catching the caution we probably would have been alright. It just didn’t work out.’’

The Mitchell, Indiana native further elaborated on his race and how the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang had the speed to move up from his ultimate finishing position. He said:

“I feel like we had a better car than 15th but with everything we fought I guess it was alright. We will just have to move on to Pocono.’’

Chase Briscoe looks back at his run-in with Tyler Reddick on the last lap of the Food City Dirt Race

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, sat down with team co-owner and former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart to talk about how respect on the track has evolved over the years.

The 27-year-old elaborated on how he felt responsible for Reddick missing out on his first Cup Series win earlier this year when the two drivers made contact and spun on the last lap, saying:

“Growing up in a Sprint Car family, for me it’s growing up that way, Bristol for example, there was no reason for me to be mad right, like he should’ve been super mad at me, but I wanted to make sure I went down there and nipped him’’

Watch the complete conversation below:

Watch Chase Briscoe drive his #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang next weekend when NASCAR goes live from the Pocono Raceway for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400.

