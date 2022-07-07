Road America 'was more difficult than I thought it would be,' says Chase Briscoe after disappointing finish at Kwik Trip 250

Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe, who is competing in his second full-time Cup Series season, had a disappointing P14 finish in the recently concluded road course race at Road America. The third road course race of the 2022 season didn’t go well in the favor of the #14 Ford driver as he expected.

Despite starting in the front-row and winning Stage 1, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver lost the opportunity to win the second race of his career. Following a Stage 1 victory, he dropped down to 13th place after heading to pit road and from there he couldn’t return to the race.

During the post-race interview, Briscoe said that he was good in Stage 1 to earn 10 bonus points and one playoff point. He later said that Road America's challenge came out more difficult than he thought it would be to face. Despite the unwanted results, he is proud to be on his #14 team who stuck with him to get the best result out of it. He concluded by saying that he has a good setup for the upcoming road course races.

Briscoe said:

“Our HighPoint.com Mustang was good in the first stage. We really needed some more playoff points and those extra stage points as the regular season winds down, so staying out for the stage win helped with that. But once we were fighting back in traffic things really changed. It was super hard to pass and we started to struggle. It was more difficult than I thought it would be to overcome that but I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it and trying to get as much out of it as we could. I think we’ve got a really good setup for the next few road courses.”

Chase Briscoe’s finishes on road courses in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Chase Briscoe did not have an impressive outing in the first three road course races of the ongoing Cup Series season. In the first road course race held at the Circuit of the Americas, the #14 driver had a worse outing as he finished the race at P30.

The second road course of the season was held at Sonoma Raceway, where he performed much better compared to COTA, posting a P13 finish. His P14 at Road America on Sunday was a similar performance from the young driver.

With 18 races of the season completed, the 27-year-old had three top-five finishes and stands 16th in the Cup Series points table with 422 points.

Catch Chase Briscoe at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022 for Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

