NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Kwik Trip 250 at Road America?

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the 13th different driver of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Road America.

In an action-packed Kwik Trip 250, the 26-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 17 laps remaining and drove his #8 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 41 points and currently stands in 13th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 441 points, with a win and five top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event who started from pole, led 36 laps and finished in P2. With this, he gained 38 points and stands at the top of the championship standings with 624 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 34 points after finishing the race in P3. He currently sits fourth in the points table.

With Tyler Reddick’s victory, NASCAR has seen 13 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 18 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Kwik Trip 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 18 races:

Chase Elliott – 624 Ryan Blaney - 591 Ross Chastain – 589 Kyle Larson - 553 Joey Logano – 551 Kyle Busch – 547 Martin Truex Jr. – 540 Christopher Bell – 499 Alex Bowman - 494 William Byron – 489 Kevin Harvick – 479 Aric Almirola – 452 Tyler Reddick - 441 Austin Cindric - 431 Kurt Busch - 424 Chase Briscoe - 422 Daniel Suarez - 420 Erik Jones - 414 Austin Dillon – 405 Denny Hamlin - 394 Michael McDowell - 384 Chris Buescher - 356 Justin Haley - 344 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 327 Bubba Wallace - 322 Ty Dillon - 301 Cole Custer – 29 Harrison Burton - 277 Todd Gilliland - 264 Brad Keselowski - 239 Corey LaJoie - 205 Cody Ware - 134 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 44 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7

Catch the drivers and teams at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.

