NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Kwik Trip 250 at Road America?

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the 13th different driver of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Road America.
In an action-packed Kwik Trip 250, the 26-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 17 laps remaining and drove his #8 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 41 points and currently stands in 13th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 441 points, with a win and five top-five finishes.
Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event who started from pole, led 36 laps and finished in P2. With this, he gained 38 points and stands at the top of the championship standings with 624 points.
Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 34 points after finishing the race in P3. He currently sits fourth in the points table.
With Tyler Reddick’s victory, NASCAR has seen 13 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 18 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Kwik Trip 250
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 18 races:
- Chase Elliott – 624
- Ryan Blaney - 591
- Ross Chastain – 589
- Kyle Larson - 553
- Joey Logano – 551
- Kyle Busch – 547
- Martin Truex Jr. – 540
- Christopher Bell – 499
- Alex Bowman - 494
- William Byron – 489
- Kevin Harvick – 479
- Aric Almirola – 452
- Tyler Reddick - 441
- Austin Cindric - 431
- Kurt Busch - 424
- Chase Briscoe - 422
- Daniel Suarez - 420
- Erik Jones - 414
- Austin Dillon – 405
- Denny Hamlin - 394
- Michael McDowell - 384
- Chris Buescher - 356
- Justin Haley - 344
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 327
- Bubba Wallace - 322
- Ty Dillon - 301
- Cole Custer – 29
- Harrison Burton - 277
- Todd Gilliland - 264
- Brad Keselowski - 239
- Corey LaJoie - 205
- Cody Ware - 134
- David Ragan - 61
- Joey Hand - 44
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 7
Catch the drivers and teams at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.