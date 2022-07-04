Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Kwik Trip 250 at Road America?

Daniel Suarez drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Daniel Suarez drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 04, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the 13th different driver of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Road America.

In an action-packed Kwik Trip 250, the 26-year-old took the lead from Chase Elliott with 17 laps remaining and drove his #8 Chevrolet away on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

You did it, homie. You did it. https://t.co/NZY4TyQr3y

With Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 41 points and currently stands in 13th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 441 points, with a win and five top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event who started from pole, led 36 laps and finished in P2. With this, he gained 38 points and stands at the top of the championship standings with 624 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 34 points after finishing the race in P3. He currently sits fourth in the points table.

CHECKERED FLAG: REDDICK CONQUERS ROAD AMERICA!@TylerReddick captures his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series! https://t.co/GmWGz0MCYQ

With Tyler Reddick’s victory, NASCAR has seen 13 different drivers, including five multiple race winners - Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott - in the first 18 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, and Tyler Reddick.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Kwik Trip 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 18 races:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott – 624
  2. Ryan Blaney - 591
  3. Ross Chastain – 589
  4. Kyle Larson - 553
  5. Joey Logano – 551
  6. Kyle Busch – 547
  7. Martin Truex Jr. – 540
  8. Christopher Bell – 499
  9. Alex Bowman - 494
  10. William Byron – 489
  11. Kevin Harvick – 479
  12. Aric Almirola – 452
  13. Tyler Reddick - 441
  14. Austin Cindric - 431
  15. Kurt Busch - 424
  16. Chase Briscoe - 422
  17. Daniel Suarez - 420
  18. Erik Jones - 414
  19. Austin Dillon – 405
  20. Denny Hamlin - 394
  21. Michael McDowell - 384
  22. Chris Buescher - 356
  23. Justin Haley - 344
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 327
  25. Bubba Wallace - 322
  26. Ty Dillon - 301
  27. Cole Custer – 29
  28. Harrison Burton - 277
  29. Todd Gilliland - 264
  30. Brad Keselowski - 239
  31. Corey LaJoie - 205
  32. Cody Ware - 134
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 44
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7

Catch the drivers and teams at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...