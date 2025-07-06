Chase Elliott calls ovals NASCAR’s ‘bread and butter,’ and why he prefers them over street races

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott was recently featured in an interview on Cup Scene's YouTube channel ahead of the Chicago Street Race scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025. During the interview, stock car racing journalist Jeff Gluck questioned Elliott on advocating for Nashville Superspeedway over street courses.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has secured one win in five starts at the Superspeedway. His win came in 2022, and in 2023, he clinched a spot among the top five drivers, securing a P4 finish. Since then, he has claimed a seat in the top 15 drivers this year. Meanwhile, he has yet to secure a win at the Chicago Street Course.

Following that, Chase Elliott explained to Gluck the reason behind advocating for Nashville Superspeedway. He stated:

"Um, you know, the biggest reason I'm such a big advocate of Nashville is because, to me, oval track racing is kind of our bread and butter, right? So we have that there. This is a great second choice to get to a city, but there's nothing that's going to top giving people true short track. What is NASCAR? Here it is. Take an Uber from Broadway to the racetrack and go watch." [03:24]

"To me, that is the biggest home run waiting to happen that we’ve had in a long time.But this is a good second choice as far as getting inside a big city market. It's been a lot of fun from my perspective to come do it. It's been a lot of fun for friends and family and people to come to this race, just from my personal side, because it's so different than what they typically see," he added.

Chase Elliott won his maiden win of the season at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend. He crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds ahead of the Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski, securing his spot in the playoffs.

Chase Elliott got candid about what mattered the most to him during his winless streak

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was featured in an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download on YouTube. During the interaction, Elliott opened up about what he paid the most attention to during his winless streak.

Despite having a solid start at the beginning of the 2025 season, Elliott had no wins in the points-paying races. He had a winless drought since his last victory in April 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Since then, he has come close to winning a race multiple times but was unsuccessful until the Quaker State 400. Recalling the same, Chase Elliott told Dale Jr. about what he focused on during that time:

"Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know like it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part, and just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things. I think I'm asking for the right things out of the car. I'm really proud of our team for just sticking together." [00:05 via Dirty Mo Media on X]

The HMS driver ranks second on the Cup Series points table with 594 points to his credit. Additionally, he secured one win, ten top-ten finishes, and six top-five finishes in 18 starts this season.

