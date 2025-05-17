Chase Elliott gives a straightforward response about his interest in Kyle Larson’s IndyCar pursuit

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was featured in an interview with Frontstretch Media ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race this Sunday. During the interaction, Elliott was asked to share his views on his teammate Kyle Larson's IndyCar pursuit and responded with a straightforward answer.

Larson attempted the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double last year, but things went south for the HMS driver. The Indy 500's start got delayed with a heavy rainfall, resulting in the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver missing the start of the crown jewel race, the Coca-Cola 600. This led to Larson's playoff eligibility being at risk.

Despite having a hard time last year, the former Cup Series champion will attempt the double once again this year. Notably, Justin Allgaier drove the #5 Chevy in the qualifying session for the All-Star race as Larson was busy with Indy 500 practice.

Reflecting on the hectic schedule, the reporter questioned Chase Elliott about his take on his teammate's IndyCar stint. Elliot claimed to have "a little" interest in Larson's pursuit and further explained:

"A little bit, but not much. They said earlier that he unfortunately had another crash today, which sucks. I hope they can fix it. I don't really know how those cars work."[02:14 onwards]

"Oh, okay, gotcha. So yeah, there you go — I guess it doesn’t matter, which is awesome for them. Looking forward to keeping up with it, hopefully Sunday or next week in between running around on race day morning. But yeah, wish him the best and looking forward to keeping up," he concluded.

Chase Elliott qualified tenth for the non-point-paying race with a million-dollar prize pool. The NASCAR All-Star race is scheduled for May 18, 2025. Meanwhile, the Indy 500 is scheduled for next week on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

"I’m looking forward to the grind": Chase Elliott got candid about improving in the 2025 Cup Series season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has delivered a consistent performance in the 2025 season. Elliott had a solid start this season courtesy of winning the non-point-paying race, the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, in February 2025.

Reflecting on the great start of the season, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver stated (via Forbes):

"It’s been OK; I don’t think we’ve been spectacular by any stretch. I thought we had a good first four to five weeks, including the Clash. Nothing has been a gold star sticker besides the Clash weekend, but unfortunately, that one doesn’t count for a whole lot. We have a long season left, and I’m looking forward to the grind."

Chase Elliott ranks fourth in the Cup Series drivers leaderboard with 378 points to his credit. He has secured six top-ten and three top-five finishes in 12 starts thus far. However, he has yet to secure a win this season.

