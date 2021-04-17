Chase Elliott "not concerned" about win draught in 2021

Chase Elliott, who began racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 and won his first championship in just four years, has found the going a bit tough in 2021.

Elliott has been winless in eight races so far and saw his four-race winning streak at road courses come to an end at Daytona earlier in the season.

Before heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the series' third short-track race in as many weeks, the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver spoke to FOX's Bob Pockrass in a video conference and sounded optimistic. While he didn't shy away from the fact that he was looking for a win, he made it clear that it wasn't weighing him down.

Chase Elliott isn’t concerned about going winless in the first eight races of 2021. He explains: pic.twitter.com/p4UW55GhMy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 14, 2021

Stressing on the need to follow his processes, Chase Elliott also cleared that he was in a healthy mental space.

Elliott, however, isn't the only star driver seeking the season's first win this weekend. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, along with table-topper Denny Hamlin, all find themselves in the same boat.

Chase Elliott's record at Richmond a concern

While Chase Elliott may be unphased about his 2021 season so far, his record at Richmond doesn't inspire much confidence.

From 10 starts at the .75-mile D-shaped oval, the HMS driver has managed just three top 5s and led only 36 laps, with an average finish of 12. His best finish at Richmond till date is P2 at 2018 spring race.

However, Elliott feels none of the drivers have an advantage this weekend:

"Martinsville is different...guys really attack that race track differently. Whereas at Richmond, I feel like everyone is just in the exact same boat and it’s hard to be different. I think that’s what makes that place tough," Chase Elliott told Pockrass.

The 400-lap / 300-mile Toyota Owners 400 is scheduled for a 3 p.m. EST. start on Sunday and will be telecast on the FOX Network.

