Chase Elliott spins, makes amazing save in NASCAR race at Las Vegas

Chase Elliott is getting into a good habit of bailing himself out of trouble in NASCAR races.

Chase Elliott teammate Kyle Larson won Stage 2 of the Pennzoil 400. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, spun around at the start of Stage 3 but did brilliantly well to regain control of his car and stay on the lead lap. Elliott's spin brought out a caution and sent him to pit road with minor damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

Elliott was in 11th place, but thanks to the spin, he lost 14 spots. Sustaining damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet's left fender, Chase Elliott was forced to pit with 96 laps to go.

On the restart, Chase Elliott dropped back to 27th before caution six was brought out with 87 laps to go.

Chase Elliott had a similar sort of escape at the Daytona Road Course as well. A hit by Corey LaJoie resulted in his No. 9 car spinning and getting forced off the track onto the grass. Elliott, however, did well to avoid hitting the advertisement sign in front of him as he made a rather quick recovery.

The effort wasn't enough, however, as the road course proved to be his nemesis. He saw his four-race winning streak on road courses snapped at Daytona.

Chase Elliott rallies in Pennzoil 400

Chase Elliott was in contention in the race early when he took the lead for the first time from Hendrick teammate WIlliam Byron.

However, after the restart on Lap 31 for a mandatory competition caution, he lost six spots. Needing a special effort, Elliott managed to rally back to fight for the Stage 1 win with Brad Keselowski, but the No. 2 Team Penske driver held him off to claim Stage 1.

