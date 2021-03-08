Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1 of NASCAR Pennzoil 400, Bubba Wallace struggles continue 

The NASCAR Pennzoil 400 got off to a grand start with a limited full capacity of fans in the stands at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the Grand Marshall for the race and brought the field to life for the Pennzoil 400.

William Byron seems to have picked up from where he left at Homestead, leading 19 laps before the mandatory competition caution on Lap 25. Chase Elliott, however, took the lead for the first time in the race on Lap 20.

It was a Hendrick Motorsports affair with Byron, Elliott, and Kyle Larson contending for the lead.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick, who started on pole for the Pennzoil 400, fell to 11th but it was only a matter of time before he rallied back to fourth. Harvick later on a flat tire, but a caution allowed him to pit and kept him from going a lap down.

On Lap 31, Larson won the race off pit road and Denny Hamlin was second. Elliott lost six positions on pit road and Hamlin took the lead for the first time in the race.

The second caution came out around Lap 45 for debris. Bubba Wallace, who has had a tough start to 2021, had trouble in Stage 1 of the Pennzoil 400 after starting 23rd.

He was caught speeding on the pit road, and then pitted with a power steering issue, putting him a lap down. The No. 23 driver was back on pit road with a suspected oil leak at the end of the Stage 1 and fell four laps behind.

Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1 of Pennzoil 400

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski came into contention on Lap 54 when he was three-wide with Larson and Joey Logano before he took the lead on Lap 56.

Keselowski battled side-by-side with Elliott on Lap 70, and after a tussle, hung on to claim Stage 1 of the Pennzoil 400.

