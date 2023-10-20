Christian Eckes extends contract with NASCAR Truck Series team for 2024 season

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular and driver of the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes is confirmed to return to the racing outfit in 2023.

The 22-year-old driver will be seen with the Roseville, California-based team in the upcoming 2024 season of the third-tier nationwide series, with the official announcement being made by the team earlier this week.

The 2024 Truck Series season will see Eckes with Bill McAnally's team for a second consecutive year. Currently, in contention for the championship title, Christian Eckes sits in P3 on the playoffs standings table as the teams and drivers prepare to go racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With the final race of the Round of 8 to be concluded this weekend, Eckes sits nine points above the cut-off line to make it into the next round.

Talking about his contract extension with the team ahead of the race in Florida, the Middletown, New York native told Frontstretch:

I’m very excited to return to the #19 Silverado next season with Charles (Denike, crew chief) and our entire NAPA Auto Care team. Our current main priority is trying to cap 2023 off with a championship, but having the opportunity to build upon our successes and continue growing MHR is something I’m really looking forward to in 2024."

Christian Eckes also said the following about his team's partnership with NAPA Auto Parts and said:

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the NAPA store owners, NAPA shop owners, suppliers, and everyone in the NAPA Network. I’m thrilled to continue that relationship and ready for another great year with all our amazing partners.”

Team owner Bill McAnally's thoughts on Christian Eckes' contract extension

Founder and president of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team Bill McAnally also spoke about keeping Christian Eckes firmly cemented in his racing outfit for next year.

The former Late Model racing driver elaborated on Eckes' contribution to the team and told Jayski:

“Christian coming in has been a major boost to elevate our race team to another level. To have the success we’ve had this season is even sweeter when you can share it with long-time partners like NAPA and all the owners, customers, and suppliers nationwide."

"We’re excited and looking forward to keeping the #19 group together next season, but we want to finish the job this season in Phoenix.”

