"When we lost track position, we just kind of lost the balance on it" - Christopher Bell claims his car 'wasn't quite good enough for the win' after securing P5 at Kansas Speedway

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Christopher Bell secured a top-five finish at Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver drove his No.20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD to a fifth-place finish in the 400-mile race in the Sunflower State.

The Toyota cars were fast out of the box at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. All the Toyota Camry TRDs finished in the top-ten yesterday. Moreover, the first and third places were won by the Toyota Camry TRDs of brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch for their respective teams.

Christopher Bell @CBellRacing Man, @ToyotaRacing was dialed in today! Really fast @rheemracing #CamryTRD . Had to work our way back to the front after the flat, and just didn’t have enough left to catch the leaders at the end there. Another solid top 5. #TeamToyota Man, @ToyotaRacing was dialed in today! Really fast @rheemracing #CamryTRD. Had to work our way back to the front after the flat, and just didn’t have enough left to catch the leaders at the end there. Another solid top 5. #TeamToyota https://t.co/Lb5irOs9xc

Christopher Bell has been on an upward trajectory since the last couple of races and showed confidence when he spoke about his race. He said:

“These Camrys are obviously really, really good. I’m really happy to be at Joe Gibbs Racing. This was a long time coming. We’ve had a couple of these races where all of us have been really good, but every car was exceptional today. Our Rheem Camry was really good early, and then when we lost track position, we just kind of lost the balance on it. Whenever we got back up front, it wasn’t quite good enough for the win.”

Joe Gibbs Racing had a great weekend as a team; its drivers finished in third, fourth, fifth and sixth places at the Kansas Speedway.

Christopher Bell on upward trajectory after claiming the Busch Light Pole before AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Christopher Bell has been on a steady upward trajectory in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Norman, Oklahoma native has finished in the top-ten for Joe Gibbs Racing in the last three races. Dover saw Bell finish in fourth place, followed by a sixth place in Darlington and a fifth place in Kansas yesterday.

The 27-year-old driver also managed to start the weekend in Kansas on a high after winning the Busch Light Pole award on Saturday. Bell posted the fastest time of anybody on track at 30.07 seconds at 179.58mph.

Bell will be looking to build on his current momentum at the Texas Motor Speedway for the All-Star race on Sunday.

