Christopher Bell to pilot Tricon number 1 Truck at Las Vegas leg - Reports

Christopher Bell, the No. 20 Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, will reportedly join the TRICON Garage team in the No. 1 Toyota truck for the Craftsman Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

The news was shared by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter):

"Christopher Bell will drive the Tricon No. 1 truck this weekend at Las Vegas".

With seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins and a championship title in 2017, Christopher Bell is one of the more experienced drivers on the truck grid while also running full-time in the Cup Series this year.

For his part-time 2024 Truck Series season, Bell will be partnering in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of TRICON Garage with two other drivers: Toni Breidinger and Colby Howard.

Besides his accomplishments in the Truck Series, the 29-year-old driver has had success in NASCAR in other categories as well. Bell has 17 wins in the Xfinity Series and six wins in 56 Cup Series starts, the last of which came in October 2023 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for Friday, March 1st, at 9:00 p.m, and the Cup Series will race on Sunday, March 3rd, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Christopher Bell reflects on his NASCAR journey

Christopher Bell's NASCAR career is marked by success. Bell’s first Cup Series victory came in 2021 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, and his first Cup Series Championship 4 appearance followed a win at Martinsville Speedway in October 2022.

So far, Bell has doubled his playoff appearance count with two consecutive Championship 4 appearances and he is now a force to be reckoned with in the sport, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver goes often unnoticed by the NASCAR community.

Yet, this low-key approach suits Bell. In Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed docu-series, he confesses his inclination to keep a low profile and stresses his racing rather than his hype in the media. Speaking to NASCAR.com, he said:

“I’m very quiet, reserved. I keep to myself. I don’t want to be known for social media or known for doing dumb stuff."

The No. 20 driver wants to be known for "winning" and confessed that he hasn't reached that stage yet. However, Bell is self-assured that he will one day reach that stage.

"I want to be known for winning races. I haven’t won enough to be that guy yet. One day, I will."