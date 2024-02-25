NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What does the points table look like after Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch became the second different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday (February 24).

In an action-packed truck race on Saturday, Busch secured the 65th truck win after leading the final seven laps and staying out on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum finished seventh and gained 48 points. He maintained top position in the Truck Series drivers' standings with 91 points.

With a P2 finish, Ty Majeski gained 46 points. He moved from seventh to second in the points table with 81 points.

Last week's winner Nick Sanchez finished fifth at Atlanta. He gained 37 points and holds third place in the points table with 79 points.

Sanchez is followed by Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, Bret Holmes, Matt Crafton, Taylor Gray, Christian Eckes, and Daniel Dye to round out the top-10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Fr8 208

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Fr8 208:

Tyler Ankrum - 91 Ty Majeski - 81 Nick Sanchez - 79 Corey Heim - 77 Rajah Caruth - 66 Bret Holmes - 64 Matt Crafton - 62 Taylor Gray - 59 Christian Eckes - 54 Daniel Dye - 53 Grant Enfinger - 51 Timmy Hill - 48 Spencer Boyd - 47 Tanner Gray - 47 Dean Thompson - 42 Bayley Currey - 41 Stewart Friesen - 37 Jack Wood - 32 Chase Purdy - 31 Lawless Alan - 30 Jake Garcia - 29 Mason Massey - 29 Ben Rhodes - 28 Ty Dillon - 25 Keith McGee - 22 Matt Mills - 21 Thad Moffitt - 12 Layne Riggs - 8 Stefan Parsons - 31 Kaden Honeycutt - 31 Bryan Dauzat - 28 Jason M. White - 25 Colby Howard - 20 Johnny Sauter - 18 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14 Mason Maggio - 13 Toni Breidinger - 10 Conner Jones - 8

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, 2024.