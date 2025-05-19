Christopher Bell voices desire to have North Wilkesboro Speedway join the points schedule

Christopher Bell championed North Wilkesboro Speedway for a permanent spot in the point-paying schedule after his Heat 2 win on Saturday. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver believed that the historic short track would produce an even better show with a packed field of cars.

Driving the No. 20 Toyota Camry, Bell secured a front row spot for the All-Star race after leading every green-flag lap in Heat 2. He came in 2.085 seconds ahead of last year's All-Star race winner, Joey Logano. The result placed him beside Brad Keselowski for the main event, with the veteran driver earning the pole position during Friday's time trials.

Speaking to the media after Saturday's prelims, Bell expressed his desire to compete in a points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I think that hopefully this place gets a points race. I think it's deserving of it and I think the race with 40 cars on the track would look a lot different than it does with 10 um or 20 like we'll have tomorrow. So yeah, I think this place is well deserving of a points race and I think it would put on a great show."

Christopher Bell went on to add that having fewer lapped cars in a shorter field makes a major difference compared to racing in a full grid.

"I mean the biggest thing is just having lapped traffic and in the shorter fields you never catch lap traffic or even tomorrow you might barely get into one or two. So the leaders never get into dirty air. It really takes the leaders getting into dirty air to make an exciting race."

In a 10-20 car scenario, the race leader gets to pull away easily under clean air. Meanwhile, a 40-car field would provide the chasing pack ample opportunities to catch up, as the race leader would struggle to make headway under the wake of lapped traffic. The issue is further amplified on a short track, where the frontrunners quickly catch up to the tail end of the field.

North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the Cup Series schedule with the All-Star weekend in 2023, ending a 27-year absence from the sport. In the same year, the 0.625-mile layout opened its doors to the Craftsman Truck Series race, which has since become a staple event for the division.

Christopher Bell clinches the NASCAR All-Star race

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell took home his fourth win of the season with the NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Despite a tight battle with defending champion Joey Logano, he managed to eke out a victory with a narrow margin of 0.829 seconds.

Bell celebrated the win with an emphatic declaration of the 0.625-mile track.

"North Wilkesboro - best short track on the schedule."

Christopher Bell's win came despite leading just 28 laps throughout the event, a marked contrast compared to Logano's 139. The Team Penske driver, denied of his third straight All-Star win, issued a stern message condemning Bell's aggressive driving at the event.

