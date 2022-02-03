Clash at LA Coliseum Tickets: Online booking details, price and venue details

NASCAR kicks off its 2022 season with the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum in just a matter of days and there are tickets still available to see the historic event. This will not be the first time the Busch Clash has raced anywhere besides Daytona. It will, however, be the first time the Next Gen cars will compete.

Where to buy Clash at LA Coliseum tickets?

Currently the only place to purchase tickets is Ticketmaster.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets currently range between $65 and $165.

Venue location:

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 S. Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90037

COVID Guidelines:

Local and state guidelines require all guests over the age of 5 to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks/face coverings must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking.

Dana White sponsoring car in Clash at LA Coliseum

UFC President Dana White has struck a deal with the Trackhouse Racing Team for a marketing partnership. As per the agreement, Howler Head Whiskey will be the primary sponsor of the #1 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain. The whiskey company is the official flavored whiskey of the UFC, which is co-owned by White.

See you in LA 🤘 This is gonna to be fun! Welcome to the House

In a team release, White said of the deal:

“I’m excited to be a part of it and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I’m so excited that we’ll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday.”

The sponsorship for the Clash at LA Coliseum will be part of a broader partnership between White and the Justin Marks/Pitbull co-owned race team. The team will run two cars in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the drivers seats.

