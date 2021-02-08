Clint Bowyer loses Super Bowl bet, to wear Buccaneers jersey for Daytona 500 

NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Kansas City Chiefs superfan there is.

Quite vocal about his love and support for the NFL Chiefs, Bowyer has had a history of being involved in friendly wagers with his NASCAR colleagues. He got into one with Jeff Gordon for Super Bowl LIV.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV yesterday, however, his Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) teammate and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Aric Almirola took Bowyer on for something similar.

Hey @ClintBowyer! The Almirola household has our @Buccaneers beating your @Chiefs on Sunday. How 'bout a friendly wager? We win, you have to do something in the booth. You win, I'll do something at the track. You in? 🤙 pic.twitter.com/wWbNugIzoY — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) February 5, 2021

For the competitor that Clint Bowyer has been for all his years, there was no turning down the offer.

Easy peasy...You’re on!!!

When the @chiefs win you have to wear a Chiefs jersey in an interview. If for some crazy stupid reason they were to lose I guess I’d have to wear a Bucs jersey during said interview. 🤝 https://t.co/2YCsMfpVOR — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 5, 2021

But the 31-9 final scoreline, in favor of the Buccaneers, meant that Clint Bowyer wasn't a very happy man. Meanwhile, Almirola was over the moon and didn't shy away from taking a dig at Bowyer.

Well this isn’t much fun — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 8, 2021

.@ClintBowyer hopefully I can get you a jersey before they sell out. #GoBucs — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) February 8, 2021

Clint Bowyer, it can be said, will get a taste of his own medicine after what transpired at Super Bowl LIV where his Chiefs got the better of Gordon's 49ers to win the title 31-20.

Four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon had to pay up and wear a Chiefs No. 24 jersey during a NASCAR broadcast as a result (which he absolutely hated).

Gordon, rather hurt from last year, was backing the Chiefs for this one but expressed he wouldn't mind if Bowyer lost and had to wear the Buccaneers jersey instead.

👀 @Aric_Almirola, it still hurts that I lost a similar bet when @Chiefs beat my @49ers.



I’m picking @Chiefs this year, but if @ClintBowyer lost this bet & had to wear a @Buccaneers jersey in @NASCARONFOX booth for the #Daytona500, I’m okay with that! 😂https://t.co/QocRPfcKFW https://t.co/2BQForv3qK — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) February 5, 2021

Now you know how I felt a year ago! https://t.co/KyM9gJgPxS — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) February 8, 2021

While we already know that the Gordon-Bowyer duo in the FOX commentary booth is the one to behold, this exchange only spices it up further ahead of the start of the season.

NASCAR's biggest race, the 63rd Daytona 500, gets underway at the Daytona International Speedway come Feb. 14 at 2.30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Clint Bowyer looking to work a side job

2021 will see Clint Bowyer swap his firesuit for an actual suit to work in the commentary booth.

Nothing quite like being a NASCAR driver, but now that Clint Bowyer has exchanged his firesuit for an actual suit to work in the commentary booth, he believes he has a lot more time on his hands to work a side job.

In that regard, Busch Beer, NASCAR's official beer and one of the primary sponsors of Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, rolled out a job advertisement with the No. 4 team's racing crew.

Bowyer, without a second thought, took to Twitter to make his interest in the same public.

Oh I’m SO in on this deal. How hard can it be?!? Surely I can call the race while changing a few tires here and there.

Applying now....50k coming my way!!! https://t.co/d7NKJMZLim — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 5, 2021

While he may be beyond overqualified for the job, he will surely look to bring his rather fresh and key insights from the 2020 season into 2021, with the microphone in hand.

