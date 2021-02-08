Clint Bowyer loses Super Bowl bet, to wear Buccaneers jersey for Daytona 500 

NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Kansas City Chiefs superfan there is.
Quite vocal about his love and support for the NFL Chiefs, Bowyer has had a history of being involved in friendly wagers with his NASCAR colleagues. He got into one with Jeff Gordon for Super Bowl LIV.
Ahead of Super Bowl LV yesterday, however, his Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) teammate and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Aric Almirola took Bowyer on for something similar.
For the competitor that Clint Bowyer has been for all his years, there was no turning down the offer.
But the 31-9 final scoreline, in favor of the Buccaneers, meant that Clint Bowyer wasn't a very happy man. Meanwhile, Almirola was over the moon and didn't shy away from taking a dig at Bowyer.
Clint Bowyer, it can be said, will get a taste of his own medicine after what transpired at Super Bowl LIV where his Chiefs got the better of Gordon's 49ers to win the title 31-20.
Four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon had to pay up and wear a Chiefs No. 24 jersey during a NASCAR broadcast as a result (which he absolutely hated).
Gordon, rather hurt from last year, was backing the Chiefs for this one but expressed he wouldn't mind if Bowyer lost and had to wear the Buccaneers jersey instead.
While we already know that the Gordon-Bowyer duo in the FOX commentary booth is the one to behold, this exchange only spices it up further ahead of the start of the season.
NASCAR's biggest race, the 63rd Daytona 500, gets underway at the Daytona International Speedway come Feb. 14 at 2.30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Clint Bowyer looking to work a side job
Nothing quite like being a NASCAR driver, but now that Clint Bowyer has exchanged his firesuit for an actual suit to work in the commentary booth, he believes he has a lot more time on his hands to work a side job.
In that regard, Busch Beer, NASCAR's official beer and one of the primary sponsors of Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, rolled out a job advertisement with the No. 4 team's racing crew.
Bowyer, without a second thought, took to Twitter to make his interest in the same public.
While he may be beyond overqualified for the job, he will surely look to bring his rather fresh and key insights from the 2020 season into 2021, with the microphone in hand.
Published 08 Feb 2021, 22:16 IST