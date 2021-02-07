Key storylines to watch in the Daytona 500, NASCAR Speedweeks

The Daytona 500, the NASCAR season-opener, is just days away. All the excitement and adrenaline that surrounds the start of the 2021 season will get underway with the non-points Busch Clash on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Daytona 500 and Speedweeks at Daytona, the week-long event leading up to the Great American Race, is sure to keep NASCAR fans hooked.

In that regard, here's a look at the key storylines that will govern the Daytona 500 and Speedweeks 2021:

Busch Clash a prelude to Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash

The invitation-only Busch Clash will be run on the Daytona Road Course for the first time since 1979. Traditionally run on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway oval, the non-points race will be run on the 14-turn, 3.6-mile road course instead.

While this switch of tracks may not be of much consequence ahead of the Daytona 500 on Valentine's Day, it will be interesting to see how the drivers take it as a warm-up for the return to the road course on Feb. 21 for the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

The event will see 21 drivers take the track, including defending track champion Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon. Elliott won on the Daytona Road Course last year and is on a road-course winning streak with four straight wins. Dillion is the sole driver in the field who did not run last year's road-course race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bear in mind that both drivers ran on the same track in this year's edition of the Rolex 24 as well.

The Daytona 500 will be 23XI Racing's first race

The first showing of the much anticipated Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned team will be at the NASCAR Busch Clash. The team's full-time driver, Bubba Wallace, will not be driving, however, since he is not eligible for the Busch Clash based on his 2020 performance.

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500

Instead, Ty Dillon, eligible after his stage win in the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, will be taking charge of the No. 23 Toyota for the Busch Clash. He will then move to the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing in his bid to qualify for the Daytona 500.

Wallace will be steering 23XI Racing's car for the very first time during practice and Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday.

Four Daytona 500 starting spots for non-chartered team

There are 36 chartered NASCAR teams with guaranteed starting spots in the Daytona 500, which means there will be four spots up for grabs in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Two non-chartered teams will secure Daytona 500 starting spots as the highest finisher in each of the qualifying races. The other two spots will be filled based on qualifying speed among the open teams.

It will be interesting to see the efforts of JTG Daugherty Racing's Ryan Preece, who finished eighth place in the 2019 NASCAR Daytona 500, vie for a spot in this year's edition.

NASCAR points on the line in Daytona 500, Duel

Speedweeks and the Daytona 500 will mark the first opportunity for drivers to earn points toward the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Drivers will earn points in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. The winner of each of the two qualifying races will earn 10 points, with points awarded to the top 10 finisheers. The full field will earn points during the season-opening Daytona 500.

