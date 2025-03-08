Clint Bowyer's former spotter Brett Griffin in awe of $342B-worth Elon Musk's AI tool after it nails his description

Clint Bowyer's former spotter, Brett Griffin, commented on X's Artificial Intelligence chatbot 'Grok' after his follower used it to describe Griffin's recent appearance in a picture he shared on the platform.

Griffin, who is largely known for his work as a spotter in NASCAR with various drivers and as the former host of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, is massively popular with fans for his humorous posts on social media, mainly X.

He recently posted his picture on the platform, where he could be seen wearing a beanie and mask. One of his followers questioned Grok, the AI tool on X, if Griffin had "ever looked better."

"@grok has Brett Griffin ever looked better?," the fan questioned under the post.

Grok, available on $342 billion-worth (as per Forbes) Elon Musk's 'X,' is used by fans to ask questions, solve problems, etc. Grok highlighted his career by mentioning the work he shared with Clint Bowyer to answer the question about Brett Griffin.

"Hey, that's Brett Griffin, a well-known NASCAR spotter for drivers like Clint Bowyer and Elliott Sadler, also co-host of the Door Bumper Clear podcast. He's often seen on social media sharing racing insights and humor, looking sharp as ever in his recent posts," replied the chatbot.

Reacting to this, Griffin commented on the AI tool's credibility.

"There goes the AI credibility," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Clint Bowyer moved to Michael Waltrip Racing in 2012. Mid-season, Brett Griffin was signed as his spotter.

When Clint Bowyer reflected on his friendship with his former spotter Brett Griffin

Clint Bowyer on pit road prior to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

Bowyer and Griffin worked together between 2012 and 2020 through different teams, including HScott Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing. The two were close friends throughout the length of Bowyer's career, beginning in 2012.

Back in 2020, when they were working together at Stewart-Haas Racing, they discussed the bond they shared within the sport in a video posted by the outfit on Facebook. Griffin mentioned that there weren't many spotter-driver pairs on the grid that shared a friendship like they did.

"There's only a couple of spotters that have a relationship with driver that we got. TJ obviously does with Dale Jr, I do with you. It makes you emotionally invested," Griffin said (0:21 onwards).

Replying to him, Clint Bowyer stated that Griffin was the 'best spotter' on the grid, and also joked about his frequent 'pee' breaks during cautions.

"He's probably the best spotter out there, until caution comes. Lot of pee breaks with my man," Bowyer added.

Bowyer debuted in the Cup Series back in 2005 and joined the grid full-time the following year. Throughout the years, he clinched 10 victories and over 200 top-10 finishes. He was the runner-up in the 2012 season, which was his best finish in the standings during his career.

