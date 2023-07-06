Colton Herta’s IndyCar sponsor to enter NASCAR by partnering with Spire Motorsports 

NASCAR Cup Series team Spire Motorsports announced its partnership with online digital platform and Group 1001 company Gainbridge earlier this week. Ahead of the upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the two organizations have entered a multi-year contract.

Gainbridge will sponsor the #7 and #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s fielded by the North Carolina-based racing outfit in the Cup Series going forward.

Most notable for sponsoring Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta in the NTT IndyCar Series, Gainbridge has an increasing presence in the world of motorsports.

Expected to shuffle between the two Spire Motorsports cars on a weekly basis, the Indianapolis-based company will be the primary sponsor for the two cars.

Corey LaJoie @CoreyLaJoie It's my honor to announce that @SpireMotorsport and @GainbridgeLife have entered a multi-year partnership and will be on my @TeamChevy Camaro for multiple races, starting this weekend in Atlanta. This is the product of years of hard work and will help bring stability to our team.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It's my honor to announce that @SpireMotorsport and @GainbridgeLife have entered a multi-year partnership and will be on my @TeamChevy Camaro for multiple races, starting this weekend in Atlanta. This is the product of years of hard work and will help bring stability to our team.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0xxviOaaum

The Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will see the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie draped in Gainbridge colors, with Ty Dillon following suit the weekend after that.

Along with being the presenting sponsor of the historic Indianapolis 500, Gainbridge is also a founding partner of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. With its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series coming this weekend, the organization will have a strong hold over the country's three most-watched motorsport events.

Spire Motorsports owners on Gainbridge's entry into the NASCAR Cup Series

Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr elaborated on what the duo regard as a 'monumental day' in the history of the team. The partnership between the two organizations aims to bring further resources to the Cup Series team as the owners explained:

“Today is a monumental day and a pivotal moment as we welcome Gainbridge to the Spire Motorsports family. This is the culmination of uncompromised dedication and hard work by many people. Gainbridge values opportunity through access, integrity, and empowerment and that resonates strongly with Spire Motorsports."

"We recognize the work is still just beginning, and we’re eager to continue elevating our program to position Gainbridge as one of the most visible and influential brands on the starting grid.”

Gainbridge @GainbridgeLife Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday! Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday! https://t.co/YRbq1cXQtn

With Gainbridge entering into the NASCAR Cup Series, the Indiana-based organization now has a presence in stock car racing as well as the NTT IndyCar Series and F1 in America.

The #7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie will be in action this Sunday (July 9) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Quaker State 400 goes live at 7:00 pm ET.

