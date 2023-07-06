NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Chicago Street Course to quad-oval Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.54-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the third time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Chicago, where three-time Supercars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen won the first-ever NASCAR’s street race on his debut. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Atlanta Motor Speedway in Quaker State 400.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (July 9) and compete for 260 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (July 8) to determine the starting lineup for the 19th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Quaker State 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying time.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Quaker State 400. He is struggling this season and needs a win at any cost before the regular season ends to advance into the playoffs.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 qualifying race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

5:35 pm ET: Quaker State 400 qualifying race

The qualifying sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Quaker State 400?

After finishing P32 at Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course, Martin Truex Jr. stayed in the top position in the Cup Series points table with 591 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 582 points.

Ross Chastain (573 points), Christopher Bell (570 points), and Kyle Busch (560 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

