Connor Zilisch admits emulating Max Verstappen's success will be tougher in NASCAR

Connor Zilisch’s rise in NASCAR has been nothing short of extraordinary. The JR Motorsports rookie has set a benchmark with 10 wins in 28 races, drawing comparisons to Max Verstappen’s ascent in Formula 1.

Ad

The 19-year-old enters this weekend’s Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a commanding 57-point advantage, leading the Xfinity Series championship standings after a stunning campaign.

Speaking to CBS Sports’ Steve Taranto, Zilisch acknowledged that while Verstappen’s leap from the junior ranks to F1 at 17 was remarkable, the path to Cup Series success presents a different set of challenges.

“Obviously, Max Verstappen is a once-in-a-generation talent and it’s hard to say, ‘I’m going to be like him' and have as successful a jump to the highest level as he did,” Zilisch said.

Ad

Trending

“I know the jump to the Cup Series is nothing easy, and it’s going to be tough no matter what and no matter who you are. I feel that just the way he was brought up, it might be a little bit easier for him, and especially in F1, with how car-dependent it is. I feel it’s easier to rise to the occasion.”

Ad

Connor Zilisch will replace Daniel Suarez in Trackhouse Racing in 2026 for his full-time Cup Series campaign. As he pointed out, the transition from the Xfinity Series to Cup is more complex than it might look.

Trackhouse Racing crew works on Connor Zilisch's car (87) at COTA. Source: Getty

The Next Gen car has more downforce, horsepower (647), single-lug wheels, and follows a sequential transmission. The low-profile, high-grip car leaves less room for error and demands sharper adaptability from its drivers. It is far removed from the Xfinity Series’ Gen 6-based car.

Ad

Drawing a comparison to the open-wheel ladder system, Zilisch noted how the gap between Formula 2 and Formula 1 offers a sense of continuity in performance and vehicle behavior, something NASCAR’s progression lacks. He said:

“I feel like it’s just a little bit tougher, and it’s a much different jump. Racing open wheel you kind of know what you want out of the car, and the cars are all very similar. They just all have a lot more downforce and go faster, and every step up is kind of like that. It’s consistent.

Ad

"In NASCAR I feel like, when you go from Xfinity to Cup, the car completely changes... So I think it is going to be a bit of a harder jump than maybe a guy like Max Verstappen going F1, but it’s definitely possible."

Both Xfinity and F2 work as feeder series for the respective premier divisions, and therefore create a level playing field for their racers, making the climb steep for the likes of Connor Zilisch.

Ad

“I get confidence from a guy like him”: Connor Zilisch on learning from Max Verstappen’s path

Connor Zilisch prepares for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch’s measured outlook might be a result of the struggles of recent Xfinity Series graduates. Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, and Daniel Suarez all won Xfinity titles before facing a steeper learning curve at the top level.

Ad

Talking about Verstappen, Zilisch said in the CBS interview:

“I get confidence from a guy like him (Max Verstappen) who was able to do it at my age. I feel like there have been guys in the past who've made the jump and really struggled, but I just hope that I’m able to kind of adapt quicker and I feel like my background and all the different cars help with that transition."

Ad

Connor Zilisch had already proven himself as one of America’s most promising road-racing prodigies before arriving in NASCAR. He has class victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The JR Motorsports rookie has also made three Cup Series starts this season, finishing outside the top 20 twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.