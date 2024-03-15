NASCAR News: Rolex 24 winner Connor Zilisch to pilot Spire Motorsports' #7 Chevy in multi-race Truck Series stint starting at COTA

Connor Zilisch, the future full-time NASCAR prospect Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway winner, will be seen driving for Spire Motorsports this season. The 17-year-old, who announced his stock car racing debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team recently, will also be dipping his feet into another nationwide series from behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado.

Zilisch is set to take in a varied approach to the sport with his appearance at a road course race behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet Silverado at Circuit of the Americas. Following that, he will jump into the deep end of Superspeedway racing at Talladega this season.

Expand Tweet

Spire Motorsports will also be responsible for Connor Zilisch's third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry this year, the venue of which is yet to be decided.

Zilisch spoke about his debut in the Truck Series later this year in a press release on the team's official website and said:

"I can't wait to make my debut Circuit of the Americas, as well as other select races with Spire Motorsports this year. Spire has obviously had a lot of success this year, so I know I'm getting into winning equipment. I can't wait to work with these guys."

Expand Tweet

Zilisch will be seen driving the #7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports during the 2024 XPEL 225 on Saturday, March 23. The race goes live at 1:30 pm ET.

Spire Motorsports' president elaborates on Connor Zilisch's arrival at NASCAR Truck Series team

Speaking about the young 17-year-old driver and accomplished road racer Connor Zilisch making his NASCAR Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports, team president Doug Duchardt told the press:

"This is an exciting opportunity in a couple different ways. We're thrilled to have Connor Zilisch drive the #7 Chevrolet Silverado this season, but separately, we're looking forward to working closely with our friends at Chevrolet and Trackhouse Racing to help Connor get some vital seat time."

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series prepares to go live from Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday for the Weather Gaurd Truck Race. The event goes live on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.