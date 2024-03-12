Rolex 24 winner Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team

JR Motorsports has announced the addition of future NASCAR prospect Connor Zilisch to its Xfinity Series driver roster. The 17-year-old will be behind the wheel of the #88 Chevy Camaro on four race weekends this year.

Zilisch will make his Xfinity debut, driving the #88 Chevy at Watkins Glen International on September 14. He is also expected to race at Kansas Speedway on September 28 followed by appearances at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 26), and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 9).

The 2024 Rolex 24 LMP2 class winner is realizing his dreams as he gears up for his Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports. Connor Zilisch said in a press release:

"It's a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year," said Zilisch. "I have a lot to learn considering that I've never raced on any big tracks previously, but there's no better team to learn with than JRM."

"I can't thank everyone at Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, and Trackhouse Racing for helping me get to this point, and continuing to support me into my future. I look forward to giving my all and making the most of this opportunity," he added.

Connor Zilisch has an impressive record in the junior racing category. He holds the distinction of being the first American to win the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy. He is a Mazda MX-5 Cup scholarship winner and a CARS Pro Late Model Tour race winner. He made his ARCA Menards debut at Watkins Glen last season, where he finished second after leading the most laps in his maiden outing.

In January, Zilisch won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the LMP2 category. He also made headlines after signing a multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing as a developmental driver.

JR Motorsports CEO excited to see Connor Zilisch in the #88 Chevy

Dale Earnhardt Jr's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who serves as CEO of JR Motorsports, is excited to welcome Connor Zilisch to the organization. Announcing the addition of the 17-year-old to the #88 driver roster, Kelley said in the press release:

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet. Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can't wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen."

Connor Zilisch is now the third driver confirmed to drive the all-star #88 Chevy Camaro. JR Motorsports recently announced Late Model veteran Bubba Pollard's entry at Richmond Raceway (March 30).

Late Model superstar and future NASCAR prospect, Carson Kvapil is expected to make his Xfinity debut in the #88 Chevy at Martinsville Speedway on April 6. Dale Earnhardt Jr's schedule for the season is not yet confirmed.