Corey LaJoie calls out “egregious interpretation” involving Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 run

Kyle Larson didn't have the best of weekends while attempting The Double and trying to finish both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. He spun out of the Indy 500, ending his race on lap 91. The 32-year-old also failed to finish the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte after a multi-car wreck of the race involving Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Justin Haley, and Kyle Larson.

Larson faced some backlash on social media due to two incidents during the IndyCar race, where some interpreted that he might have disrespected a fellow driver. NASCAR driver and analyst Corey LaJoie felt were wrongly interpreted by the fans.

"What an egregious interpretation. First, that was Tyler Monn saying someone crashed, not Kyle. Listen to any race on Sunday, and this is their normal banter. Second- SM and KL have a ton of mutual respect, he was rolling by with a curious thumbs up to see if he was ok," Corey LaJoie wrote via X

LaJoie added a video along with his post to present the proof of the wrong interpretation by the fans. This was Larson's second attempt at finishing the much-hyped Double; he tried to attempt it last year as well, but his attempt failed then as well.

Kyle Larson at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

Larson also slipped out of the lead of the NASCAR Cup Series championship after his disastrous weekend. He currently stands second in the rankings behind his teammate William Byron.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has scored 470 points in the season so far. Larson will hope to bounce back at the next race on the NASCAR calendar at Nashville.

Kyle Larson hints that 2025 might be his last attempt at The Double

Not much went right for Kyle Larson over the weekend as he attempted The Double by participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. He was unable to finish either of the iconic races.

Larson expressed that he'd like to race in the Indy 500 someday, but his attempt at two races in one day may not happen again in the future.

"Yeah, I think it would be fun to do. I don't know. It's just a large investment, and to have it go not good two years in a row, I just don't think it's really that worth it at this point. I would love to run the Indy 500 again, someday. I just think 'The Double' is a tough undertaking. So, all the respect to the guys who have done it in the past, Tony [Stewart], especially for completing it. It's much harder than it looks, obviously. Just a bummer I didn't get to complete it," Kyle Larson said in a post-care center interview via PRN.

If this were to be Larson's last attempt at The Double, it would be a shame that it ended in early exits for the driver in both races. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be back in action this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway (June 1).

