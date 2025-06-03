Corey LaJoie drops 3-word reaction as he locks major NASCAR gig with Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie is headed back to Spire Motorsports for a nine-race run in the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series, starting at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The veteran Cup Series driver will pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in nine races, including the entire playoff stretch, to help the team lock down a coveted Owner's Championship.

Ad

The announcement, which arrived via Spire Motorsports on June 2, 2025, confirmed LaJoie will compete at Michigan, Richmond, and all seven playoff races, bringing a touch of consistency to a truck that's already featured eight different drivers this season.

Reacting to Bob Pockrass' X post confirming the move, LaJoie wrote:

"Let's do it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The move reunites Corey LaJoie with a team he helped build from the ground up. The 33-year-old spent over three years in Spire's No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in the Cup Series, notching four top-fives and eight top-10s. His relationship with the team came to a pause in late 2024 when he transitioned to Rick Ware Racing. Now, he returns to drive No. 07 Gainbridge Chevrolet to win Spire's first Truck Series title.

LaJoie's first appearance will come at this Saturday's DQS Solutions and Staffing 200 on June 7 at 12 PM ET, followed by a regular-season finale start at Richmond on August 15. After that, he'll be in the driver's seat for all seven playoff races, with the No. 07 team currently ranked ninth in the Truck Series Owner Standings.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson didn't shy away from expressing confidence in LaJoie. In the team's official statement, Dickerson explained how he joined:

"While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie. So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this."

Ad

The move also highlights Spire Motorsports' growing Truck Series program. In 2025 they have seen four Silverado entries. Nos. 07 and 7 Chevrolets are driven part-time by multiple Cup and Xfinity drivers, while the No. 71 (Rajah Caruth), and No. 77 (Andres Perez de Lara) compete full-time.

Corey LaJoie becomes the face of Spire’s star-studded No. 07 Truck

Corey LaJoie in the #7 Spire Motorsports Celsius Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Circuit on July 07, 2024. Source: Getty

Corey LaJoie becomes the latest name in a long line of talented drivers to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet this season. Spire Motorsports has had a rotating cast of Truck Series drivers including Michael McDowell (Daytona, Atlanta), Justin Haley (Las Vegas), Kyle Larson (Homestead, Bristol), William Byron (Martinsville, Kansas), Sammy Smith (Rockingham), Nick Sanchez (Texas), B.J. McLeod (Charlotte), and Kyle Busch (North Wilkesboro, Nashville).

Ad

Reflecting on his return, LaJoie highlighted both the sentimental and competitive value of the opportunity (via Spire Motorsports' official statement):

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins. I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it'll be good to see them. The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner's playoffs."

Ad

Ad

Despite the rotating lineup, the team has remained competitive throughout. Larson took the No. 07 HendrickCars.com Silverado to victory lane at Homestead-Miami, while Byron and Busch have both tallied second-place finishes. Through 12 races in 2025, the No. 07 truck sits ninth in the Owner Standings with 374 points, earning three top-fives and four top-10s.

Corey LaJoie is back to finish what he started and will aim to continue the No. 07 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado's good run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.