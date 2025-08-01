  • NASCAR
  • Corey LaJoie drops a 3-word verdict on Kenny Wallace volunteering to help NASCAR connect with “blue collar people”

Corey LaJoie drops a 3-word verdict on Kenny Wallace volunteering to help NASCAR connect with “blue collar people”

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:59 GMT
Kenny Wallace (left) and Corey LaJoie (right). Souce: IMAGN
Kenny Wallace (left) and Corey LaJoie (right). Souce: IMAGN

Kenny Wallace's offer to help NASCAR in reaching out to blue collar people was praised by Corey LaJoie. Wallace spoke about the story on the latest edition of his vlog, which he posted on X.

Ad

Wallace shared on the latest edition of Coffee with Kenny that NASCAR is looking for a firm to help connect it with "blue collar fans". Sharing his thoughts on the story, he said:

"So yesterday, Adam Stern reported that NASCAR is looking for a firm that can help them. Here we go. Ready? Drum roll. NASCAR is looking for a firm that can connect them with the blue collar fans. The old people. Hermit D bullsh***s everything for you. I said, I raised my hand. I said, hell, you can call me. I'll help you. So listen, this is, you're going to play a part. I want all of you to respond right here. And I think that's going to be my headline. Since NASCAR is looking for a firm to help them professionally engage, create a plan on how to reconnect with all the people they pissed off." (2:38 onwards).
Ad
Trending

LaJoie applauded Wallace and left the following comment:

"You’re the best."
Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has Corey LaJoie competing on a part-time schedule mainly driving the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, and also driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in some Truck races. He also appeared as an analyst on races covered on Prime Video earlier this season.

Corey LaJoie reveals how Prime Video stint transformed his outlook as a racer

The NASCAR Cup Series made its Prime Video debut earlier this season, and received rave reviews for the races that were broadcast on the streaming service. Corey LaJoie, who worked as an analyst for the platform, shared his experience and spoke about how the stint changed his outlook as a racer.

Ad
"What I realized these last five weeks during my time on Prime, I’m intently watching the race, but I’m really only focused on three guys’ races. The other guys who are there grinding away, unless they somehow factor into the main storylines of the race, they’re not top of mind."
“Before this opportunity to see the race from a TV perspective, I would feel like if I wasn’t running well, then I was letting a lot of people down. I think that I cared too much, and I would hold the outcome too tightly, as opposed to just enjoying it when I was doing it," he further added. (Via Speedsport).

Corey LaJoie had a difficult 2024 season on the racetrack, and has failed to finish in the top 20 in any of his four Cup Series starts so far this season.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications