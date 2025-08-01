Corey LaJoie drops a 3-word verdict on Kenny Wallace volunteering to help NASCAR connect with “blue collar people”

Kenny Wallace's offer to help NASCAR in reaching out to blue collar people was praised by Corey LaJoie. Wallace spoke about the story on the latest edition of his vlog, which he posted on X.Wallace shared on the latest edition of Coffee with Kenny that NASCAR is looking for a firm to help connect it with &quot;blue collar fans&quot;. Sharing his thoughts on the story, he said:&quot;So yesterday, Adam Stern reported that NASCAR is looking for a firm that can help them. Here we go. Ready? Drum roll. NASCAR is looking for a firm that can connect them with the blue collar fans. The old people. Hermit D bullsh***s everything for you. I said, I raised my hand. I said, hell, you can call me. I'll help you. So listen, this is, you're going to play a part. I want all of you to respond right here. And I think that's going to be my headline. Since NASCAR is looking for a firm to help them professionally engage, create a plan on how to reconnect with all the people they pissed off.&quot; (2:38 onwards).LaJoie applauded Wallace and left the following comment:&quot;You’re the best.&quot;The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has Corey LaJoie competing on a part-time schedule mainly driving the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, and also driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in some Truck races. He also appeared as an analyst on races covered on Prime Video earlier this season.Corey LaJoie reveals how Prime Video stint transformed his outlook as a racerThe NASCAR Cup Series made its Prime Video debut earlier this season, and received rave reviews for the races that were broadcast on the streaming service. Corey LaJoie, who worked as an analyst for the platform, shared his experience and spoke about how the stint changed his outlook as a racer.&quot;What I realized these last five weeks during my time on Prime, I’m intently watching the race, but I’m really only focused on three guys’ races. The other guys who are there grinding away, unless they somehow factor into the main storylines of the race, they’re not top of mind.&quot;“Before this opportunity to see the race from a TV perspective, I would feel like if I wasn’t running well, then I was letting a lot of people down. I think that I cared too much, and I would hold the outcome too tightly, as opposed to just enjoying it when I was doing it,&quot; he further added. (Via Speedsport).Corey LaJoie had a difficult 2024 season on the racetrack, and has failed to finish in the top 20 in any of his four Cup Series starts so far this season.