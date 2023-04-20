Corey LaJoie elaborates on his tussle with Kyle Busch at NASCAR Martinsville race: “Don’t drive into my left rear” 

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway saw its fair share of action on the 0.5-mile-long short track.

Marking the end of this season's short-track swing, the close-quarter racing style of the Ridgeville, Virginia track also meant some drivers ran into each other more than they would have liked.

One such incident from the NOCO 400 involved Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie. The #8 and #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drivers were seen bumping and banging into each other in Martinsville during the 400-lap-long event.

According to LaJoie, Kyle Busch came into contact with the left rear quarter panel of the former's car on four different occasions. This led to LaJaoie showing his displeasure with the RCR driver on the track by pushing him towards the inside wall and essentially slamming the door shut on him.

Busch later reacted to the move and bumped LaJoie high into the marbles on one of the turns at the track. Giving his thoughts on the sport's official SiriusXM Nascar Radio, Corey LaJoie said:

"Kyle (Busch) rolls to my left rear for like 22nd (position). He hits me, left rear quarter one time, I take, 'Okay you're racing Martinsville, you hit it but everybody did get around.' Comes off the next corner, into my left rear again. Does it again, I'm like okay, three strikes, you're out."

"We roll into three and, he's on my left rear quarter so I just hung a left. You don't drive into my left rear four times and not expect to get a door."

Given recent events, driver No. 7 opted to not follow through on it.



Corey Lajoie's admission of his intentions towards Kyle Busch at Martinsville did not attract NASCAR's attention

Despite Corey Lajoie's public admission of his intentions to make deliberate contact with Kyle Busch during the NOCO 400 last weekend, NASCAR has not addressed the drivers' tussle.

Many people from the industry called out the governing body's lack of action after the race.

Some were on board with governing body not taking disciplinary action due to the outcome of the incident being different than others. Either way, fans of the sport were greeted with on-track action at Martinsville, which had previously been criticized for a lack of overtakes.

