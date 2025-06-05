Corey LaJoie hilariously mocks his infamous wild ride at the 2024 Michigan Cup race 

In a recent social media post, Corey LaJoie jokingly referenced his dramatic wild ride during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan, calling attention to just how out-of-control the moment was. The clip he shared shows his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet flipping violently during the FireKeepers Casino 400.
As the video plays out, you see LaJoie lose control after moving inside of Noah Gragson on the backstretch. His car veered abruptly toward the inside wall before spinning across the apron. As it skidded, the underbody caught air, launching the car into a roof-first slide that carried it more than 1,000 feet.
LaJoie reposted a clip from NASCAR on NBC that captured his high-speed crash at Michigan International Speedway. He captioned it with a touch of humor,
“Confirmed: they handle better with the rubber side down.”
In the crash, despite moving forward while on its roof, the car didn’t stop there. Once it hit the grass near Turn 3, it flipped again—three more times—before finally coming to a halt. The whole crash lasted roughly 15 seconds, with strong wind gusts and near-200 mph speeds playing a major role in what made the car airborne.
Though the crash looked brutal, Corey LaJoie was able to walk away and was taken to the infield care center for evaluation. He later spoke about the incident in an interview with pit reporter Parker Kligerman, saying:
“I've never been upside down before… The No. 10 car chopped me a few times. It was a ride, buddy… I think we had a top-10 car today and I ended up on my roof.” He credited NASCAR for building safe cars and added, “I would jump back in if they’d let me.”
Corey LaJoie finished the race in 32nd place. His flip was the second major rollover crash at the track that weekend. Kyle Sieg had had a similar wreck in the Xfinity Series race just a day earlier.
“You’ve got to be with the right group at the right time” – Corey LaJoie talks NASCAR future
In a recent interview with FrontStretch Media, the part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver opened up about his plans after the 2025 season, including his upcoming debut in the CARS Tour and what the future might hold for him in full-time Cup racing.
Now behind the wheel of the No. 12 car for KP Speed Motorsports, Corey LaJoie will make his CARS Tour debut at North Wilkesboro. This comes after he ended his full-time run with Spire Motorsports after the 2024 season concluded and made a part-time move to Rick Ware Racing. He kicked off 2025 with the Daytona 500, where he qualified 12th but ended up 22nd, just behind Cole Custer.
Speaking to FrontStretch Media, Corey LaJoie admitted how tough it is to secure a consistent spot in NASCAR. He said,
“At the end of the day, whether you're late model racing or Cup racing, you got to be with the right group at the right time.” [2:10 onwards]
“If those opportunities come up, great. If not, then I’ll just keep hanging out with my kiddos,” he added.
So far in the 2025 season, Corey LaJoie has made three Cup Series starts. These were in Daytona, Atlanta, and Bristol, but he has not been able to crack the top ten yet.
