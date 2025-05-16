Corey LaJoie speaks his mind on full-time NASCAR return: “I’ve got connections”

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie was recently featured in an interview with FrontStretch Media ahead of the CARS Tour North Wilkesboro race. Lajoie will be making his debut in the series, driving the #12 car for KP Speed Motorsports. During the interview, the latter also shed light on his return to NASCAR as a full-time driver.

After wrapping up the 2024 season, Lajoie parted ways with Spire Motorsports and joined hands with Rick Ware Racing. However, he competed in the inaugural race of the 2025 season, the Daytona 500, on February 16. He qualified 12th for the race and ended in P22, one spot behind former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer.

Fast forward to May, Corey Lajoie has a different opinion on full-time racing in NASCAR and aims to perform well in the CARS Tour before his return. Reflecting upon his potential return to stock car racing, Lajoie told FrontStretch Media (via YouTube):

"Hopefully we get this thing to turn in a 40-acre field.But you know, I’ve got connections on Sunday, but it’s got to be with the right group." [01:45 onwards]

"At the end of the day, whether you're late model racing or Cup racing, you got to be with the right group at the right time. Beyond that, man, you're just along for the ride. So you got to surround yourself with good people. And if those opportunities come up, great. If not, then I’ll just keep hanging out with my kiddos," Lajoie concluded.

The part-time Cup Series driver has made three starts so far this season. He competed at the Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Notably, Corey Lajoie has yet to land a top-ten finish in the 2025 season.

“This scheme is my favorite yet”: Corey Lajoie on his Bristol Motor Speedway paint scheme

For his last race at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie had a new paint scheme. The new scheme reflected the new partnership between Rick Ware Racing and Schulter Systems, a leading brand in installation solutions.

The #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse featured a bright orange paint scheme with some tones of black. The hood showcased the brand name and logo of the installation company. Corey Lajoie expressed his excitement to drive the car in the Bristol Motor Speedway race and stated:

"Year 9 with @schluterNA. This scheme is my favorite yet. Ready to send it @ItsBristolBaby."

The Rick Ware Racing driver began the Bristol Motor Speedway race in P37 and finished the race three spots above his starting position in P34. Notably, the paint scheme will also be seen at the second Atlanta Motor Speedway race on June 28, 2025.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

