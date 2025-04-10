“This scheme is my favorite yet”: Corey LaJoie lets his feelings flow for the Bristol Cup race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie recently shared the new paint scheme for the upcoming Bristol Motor Speedway race this weekend. Lajoie embarked on a new journey with Schulter Systems, a leader in innovative tile installation solutions, and expressed his feelings on the new paint scheme.

Ad

The tile installation company has been a loyal primary sponsor of Lajoie's ride in the Cup Series for nearly a decade. For the 2025 season, Schulter Systems decided to expand their sponsorship with the driver, who fields part-time entries for Rick Ware Racing in the #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series.

The installation company-sponsored ride features a black and orange paint scheme. While the middle part of the Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang is black, the roof and bottom parts are bright orange, matching the brand's logo. The hood of the Mustang showcases the brand name and logo.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting upon the new paint scheme for the upcoming 500-lap race, Corey Lajoie expressed his excitement and wrote:

"Year 9 with @schluterNA. This scheme is my favorite yet. Ready to send it @ItsBristolBaby."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to sponsoring at Bristol Motor Speedway, Schluter Systems will also serve as the primary sponsor for the Rick Ware Racing #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse on June 28, 2025, at the second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Additionally, the brand will sponsor Lajoie's teammate Cody Ware during the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025.

Corey Lajoie's 2025 season plans feature a mix of broadcasting and racing

Earlier this year, in January 2025, the Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie shed light on his plans for this season. The 33-year-old ended all the speculation about his uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series by announcing his part-time racing and analyst schedule for the year.

Ad

After parting ways with Spire Motorsports in the 2024 season, Lajoie joined hands with Rick Ware Racing. He then took the chance and competed in the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025. He qualified 12th for the 201-lap event and finished it in P22, one spot behind former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer.

"@CoreyLaJoie has a LOT of news to share, and we’re proud to be a part of it. Limited #NASCAR Cup Series schedule with RWR Will drive No. 01 to align with Stacking Pennies @DuraMAXoil and @Take5_OilChange at #Daytona500 Analyst for @PrimeVideo’s Cup Series broadcasts," Rick Ware Racing wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Lajoie will join the Amazon Prime broadcasting team for the 2025 season. The streaming company will broadcast five races from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to the Pocono Raceway event in June 2025.

The North Carolina native has competed in all three NASCAR series but couldn't manage a win in his decade-long career. He has secured 11 top-ten finishes in 273 starts in the Cup Series, followed by two top-10 finishes in 22 starts in the Xfinity Series and one top-10 finish in the Truck Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More