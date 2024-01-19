Corey LaJoie looking to ‘surprise’ NASCAR fraternity in 2024 - “If we don't make the playoffs, we'll be pretty frustrated”

Corey LaJoie believes his 2024 NASCAR season will be successful and reiterated his faith in the reconstructed Spire Motorsports.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, LaJoie shared what was expected internally from him and crew chief Ryan Sparks. He also stated that he believes in the team's ability to deliver impressive results.

LaJoie was quoted as saying by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"If we don't make the playoffs, we'll be pretty frustrated [...] we're gonna surprise some people."

Spire has mostly been running on a one-car fleet in recent years, restricting their ability to get the useful information needed for improvement. Reflecting on the new car's performance, LaJoie stated that they aimed to reach the playoffs.

LaJoie further elaborated about his team's playoff aspirations:

"We will win. I would be very upset and probably frustrated and feel like internally we probably didn’t meet our marks if we didn’t win or find ourselves in the playoffs.”

The driver's confidence might be testament to the transformation at Spire Motorsports ahead of the new season. Spire Motorsports recently reorganized significantly. It acquired new charters, signed a multi-year partnership with Gainbridge, and absorbed Kyle Busch Motorsports.

On the drivers front, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith joined the team's roster. All of these changes have fed the expectations and made Spire among the contenders for the Cup Series championship in 2024.

As the 2024 NASCAR season approaches, Cory LaJoie and Spire Motorsports' performance will be viewed with great interest.

Corey LaJoie's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series was his best season yet

In 2023, Corey LaJoie had a good season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 7 driver delivered his best performance yet.

Two top-5 and three top-10 finishes along with a 20.8 average finishing position highlighted LaJoie’s sixth season, along with a career-high points standing of 25.

With Corey LaJoie as the leading figure, Spire Motorsports saw a significant turnaround last season that was evident in moments like his fourth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

With the 2024 NASCAR season fast approaching, LaJoie is surrounded by a promising group of drivers like Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar alongside technical improvements for the team.