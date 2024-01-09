Full NASCAR drivers and team personnel changes for the 2024 Cup Series season

The countdown to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has started, and the driver and team formations ahead of the new season are getting clearer. With three new rookies behind the wheel - Josh Berry, Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar - and the retirements of notable figures like Kevin Harvick, there is a lot of new information.

Here are the full silly season changes of drivers and team personnel for the 2024 Cup Series season.

Kevin Harvick’s retirement and Josh Berry’s arrival

One of the biggest changes in the 2024 season is the retirement of Kevin Harvick. The 2014 champion and future NASCAR Hall of Famer announced his retirement in early 2023.

Harvick will reportedly move to the FOX Sports broadcast booth starting in 2024. Harvick’s departure from Stewart-Haas Racing opened the door for Josh Berry, a talented rookie driver from JR Motorsports, to take over the #4 Ford entry.

Noah Gragson to Stewart-Haas Racing

After being suspended by both NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, Noah Gragson asked to be released from the team in August. Not long after, Stewart-Haas Racing decided to give him a second chance and signed Gragson to a multiyear deal. He will drive the #10 Ford, previously held by Aric Almirola.

Zane Smith promoted to the Cup Series

Trackhouse Racing signed Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, to a multi-year deal. Smith will be promoted to the Cup Series full-time in 2024 and will drive with Spire Motorsports' Chevrolet.

This new alliance between Trackhouse Racing and Spire was made to strengthen both teams and pave the way for future success.

John Hunter Nemechek returns to the Cup Series

John Hunter Nemechek will make his return to the full-time Cup Series ranks in 2024. After a successful performance in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, Nemechek will take over the #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. This move keeps him in the Toyota camp and allows him to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.

Carson Hocevar promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series

Carson Hocevar gets his opportunity to compete in the Cup Series in 2024 after an impressive performance in the Truck Series. He will make his debut driving the #77 Chevrolet with Spire Motorsports. Despite his brief Cup Series experience, Hocevar has shown great potential with an 11th-placed finish at Bristol.

Legacy Motor Club switches from Chevrolet to Toyota

Legacy Motor Club decided to switch manufacturers for the 2024 Cup Series season. They will drop Chevrolet and partner up with Toyota. This strengthens their alliance with Toyota and introduces a new manufacturer to their lineup.

AJ Allmendinger drops back to the Xfinity Series

As announced by Kaulig Racing, AJ Allmendinger will be driving on a full-time basis in the Xfinity Series for the 2024 season. Additionally, he will also have the chance to participate in a few NASCAR Cup Series races.

Part-time appearances from drivers

Several drivers will appear in a few Cup races. Shane van Gisbergen, with seven Cup starts with Trackhouse Racing for 2024; Jimmie Johnson, with three announced races in the LMC No. 84 Toyota; and Anthony Alfredo in the Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet, among others.

Personnel changes and swaps

There are a lot of important team personnel changes in 2024 as well. Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, will have a new spotter in Trey Poole. Eddie D’Hondt, who was Elliott’s former spotter, will now spot rookie Josh Berry at Stewart-Haas Racing.

NASCAR crew chiefs Luke Lambert and Stephen Doran will also make moves, with Lambert joining Spire Motorsports to lead Carson Hocevar’s rookie campaign and Doran becoming Zane Smith’s crew chief at Spire Motorsports.

Also, Ben Beshore is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to take on the role of crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek's #42 Toyota at Legacy Motor Club.

Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing hint at Red Bull's return to NASCAR

More changes may be on the way. In the current NASCAR scene, Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing seem to form a perfect partnership. Both initially faced skepticism but turned heads with impressive performances.

Trackhouse Racing, considered an underdog, proved itself with wins from Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Shane van Gisbergen, a V8 Supercars ace, made a splash by winning his Cup Series debut.

Now, the reunion of these forces hints at a potential return of Red Bull as a title sponsor, a brand associated with Shane since his Australian touring car days.