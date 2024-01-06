Red Bull's return to NASCAR could be on the cards with Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing

Both Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing are a perfect match for each other in the current NASCAR scenario. Both the driver and team came onto the stock car racing scene with relative doubts about their performance in the highest echelon of the sport and have managed to sway expectations completely around.

Trackhouse Racing cemented itself as an underdog team with the chops to take it to the big boys with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez visiting victory lane in the first two years of the racing outfit. The Kiwi V8 Supercars driver blasted onto the stock car racing scene by winning his debut in the Cup Series last year during the inaugural Chicago City Street Race.

Now that the duo have united once again to challenge as a combined force in NASCAR, another bombshell might be on the cards. As suggested by team owner Justin Marks' Instagram stories, popular energy drink manufacturer Red Bull could be in for a comeback in the sport.

After having left NASCAR at the end of the 2011 season due to a lack of desired results, the world-renowned brand could be seen as Shane van Gisbergen's title sponsor during the coming season. The Kiwi driver was a Red Bull-sponsored driver back in his Australian touring car days as well.

NASCAR Truck Series crew chief on Shane van Gisbergen's feedback from behind the wheel

Having run just a sole NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Shane van Gisbergen had a lot to unpack with the new style of racing in a different car during his Truck debut.

Mike Hillman Jr. who served as Van Gisbergen's crew chief during the Kiwi's debut in the nationwide series, solidified the fans' confidence in the 34-year-old's driving abilities and instinct behind the wheel.

Hillman Jr. told racer.com:

"He asked a lot of questions, he was a big sponge. His feedback was dead on. We went identical to Carson (Hocevar) and the things he said in practice and the things he said in the race, they corresponded to what the #42’s comments were."

It remains to be seen how Van Gisbergen fares at the Xfinity Series this season before graduating up to the big league, which is the NASCAR Cup Series. Meanwhile, the 2024 season kicks off with the famed Daytona 500 next month, preceded by the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash.