Corey LaJoie reacts to old Dale Sr. interview calling Dale Jarrett’s Daytona win the “worst race he's seen in a long time”

Corey LaJoie weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Daytona 500. He reshared Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s rant against the race on X (formerly Twitter) and said almost everyone was unhappy with the racing product even back then.

Ad

In the post, Dale Sr. told the press in 2000 that it was the worst race he had seen at Daytona in a long time. The driver ripped the rules package that restricted the cars from going faster and the crew from making adjustments. He finished 21st, with Dale Jarrett winning the race.

Corey LaJoie, who entered the latest running of the Daytona 500, argued on X that "good racing" at Daytona won't likely happen anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

"Maybe, just maybe, all of our subjective hopes and expectations for “good racing” have never nor will ever be met," LaJoie wrote.

The 33-year-old driver believes the winner is the only driver satisfied with a race. In this case, he bet Dale Jarrett walked away happy despite NASCAR governing the "Great American Race".

"Because no matter what, there will only be one happy guy leaving the track any given Sunday. I bet @DaleJarrett [Dale Jarrett] thought the racing was great that day," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey LaJoie entered the 2025 Daytona 500 as a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing. Driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang, the North Carolina native qualified for the race after finishing sixth in the Duel 2.

LaJoie had a promising race competing within the top five on the final lap until a multi-car wreck took him and the leaders out. William Byron escaped the wreck and took the lead to the checkered flag for his second Daytona 500 win.

Ad

"Can't say I'm happy about it": Corey LaJoie on 2025 Daytona 500

Corey LaJoie walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

In a post-race interview, Corey LaJoie shared his thoughts on his race at Daytona. LaJoie pointed out the unpredictability of racing around the 2.5-mile oval track, which he wasn't sure how to feel about.

Ad

The Rick Ware Racing driver told Frontstretch:

"It [Daytona 500] was just a bunch of God moments and I thought he was going to line one up for us today but nonetheless, that's what Daytona... that's why you love it, because you don't know if you're going to be the guy upside down or you're going to be the guy holding the trophy."

Ad

"I can't say that I'm happy about it, though," he added.

Ad

Corey Lajoie will return to racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. When asked whether RWR would consider running a full-time schedule if he posts a good result, the driver turned down the idea and said the team doesn't have the personnel.

Aside from the part-time ride, LaJoie joined the Prime broadcasting team as a race analyst. He will cover the five races from the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 to the Pocono race on June 22.

The Prime crew will also cover the inaugural Mexico City race on June 15. It will mark the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"