Corey LaJoie reveals the truth behind Chase Elliott replacement rumors

With Chase Elliott's unlucky snowboarding accident seeing him out of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series for a considerable amount of time, Elliott's replacement driver talk was not as straight forward as one would have thought it to be.

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was seen being driven by Hendrick Motorsports reserve driver and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry last weekend, however there were rumors about other probable drivers to fill in the Dawsonville, Georgia native's shoes as well.

One such instance surrounded the Spire Motorsports driver and a regular in the Cup Series behind the wheel of his #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Corey LaJoie. Social media rumors suggested that the 31-year-old could end up as Chase Elliott's replacement in the #9 car at Hendrick Motorsports.

However, the Charlotte, North Carolina native cleared the air up surrounding the rumors in an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, and said:

"Rick (Hendrick) didn't call me, so beyond that I don't know."

Corey LaJoie further elaborated on how he did not have any conversations with Hendrick Motorsports, and added:

"I don't know the conversations internally what they have, I know Josh (Berry) is contracted reserve driver for those guys, that's why you see him in, he's doing his job."

This afternoon's United Rentals Work United 500 will also see Josh Berry fill in for Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Petty speaks his mind on whether Chase Elliott deserves a waiver to appear in the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Petty has strong views on whether Chase Elliott deserves a waiver to appear in the 2023 NASCAR playoffs despite missing several races due to an injury sustained during a snowboarding accident.

On a recent episode of NASCAR on NBC podcast, the 62-year-old veteran of the sport elaborated on how drivers who race in the junior categories of the sport are celebrated by fans while other recreational sports are off-limits for drivers, and said:

"We praise Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson and all these guys who go out and race six nights a week in winged sprint cars and go-karts and midgets, but god forbid you can't go snowboarding and get hurt. He should get a waiver. That's what the medical waiver is for."

Meanwhile, United Rentals Work United 500 will go live from Phoenix Raceway this afternoon at 3:30 pm ET.

