Corey LaJoie, part-time driver of the No. 01 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, shared a clip of NASCAR legend Carl Edwards sitting on his racecar. LaJoie accompanied the post with a caption jokingly accusing Edwards of stealing his ride.

While LaJoie and Edwards weren't teammates on the track, the two drivers are partners on Prime Video's broadcasting team. They will serve as analysts for Prime's five-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ahead of their broadcasting duties, Corey LaJoie took a cheeky jibe at Carl Edwards for getting behind the wheel of his No. 01 Ford.

"I lost my ride," LaJoie wrote on X.

Earlier this year, Corey LaJoie had a promising outing in the Daytona 500 with 10 laps led. However, the No. 01 driver was caught in a multi-car crash on the final lap to finish 22nd. He also entered the following race at Atlanta Motor Speedway but exited on lap 149 due to an on-track collision with Chase Elliott.

Carl Edwards, meanwhile, was inducted into the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. The induction commemorated his NASCAR career, where he won 28 Cup races driving for Roush Fenway Racing (known today as RFK Racing) and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Corey LaJoie driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang in the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

The Prime Video broadcasting gig will kick off at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. The following races include Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. TNT Sports will take over before NBC Sports covers the sport until the end of the season.

"This is the family I want to be a part of": Carl Edwards on returning to sport in Prime Video broadcasting team

Carl Edwards is set to return to NASCAR as a race analyst after retiring from the sport in 2016. While Edwards was reluctant to make a NASCAR appearance for years, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Prime Video made him feel like family, hence the signing of the five-race broadcasting schedule.

The 45-year-old will man the studio alongside Corey LaJoie and Danielle Trotta. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Adam Alexander will run the broadcasting booth, while Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider will serve as pit road reporters.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Carl Edwards said:

"Randy Fuller (former Roush Racing and JGR senior media relations manager) said, 'Hey, Amazon's going to do some of these races. It's five races and they want to talk to you.' And it struck me at the time. I thought, man, five races, my kids are kind of getting into racing. My family is asking questions about what my career was like. Maybe this will be cool." [0:22]

He added:

"And so these guys came out and we just basically ran around Columbia, Missouri and did my normal day. And I realized this is a part of the family. Like this is the family I want to be a part of. Cool people, they actually care about the sport." [1:22]

Carl Edwards during the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Imagn

Before the Prime Video gig, Edwards will serve as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

