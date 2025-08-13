Corey LaJoie set for "double duty" with Spire Motorsports' No. 77 truck and RFK's reserve role 

Corey LaJoie is up for a busy weekend at Richmond Raceway, where he'll be driving Spire Motorsports' No.77 entry in the Truck Series, alongside a reserve driver role for RFK Racing in the Cup Series. The latter comes as he remains on standby in case Brad Keselowski steps away for the birth of his fourth child.

On the latest episode of Stacking Pennies podcast, LaJoie confirmed news of his potential double duty weekend. The veteran driver will replace Perez de Lara, who fills in for Kaden Honeycutt's seat in Niece Motorsports.

The partnership marks LaJoie's return to Spire Motorsports after parting ways with the team midway through the 2024 Cup season. The 33-year-old hasn't bagged a NASCAR win yet, and the Truck Series stint may ultimately help him reach vitory lane.

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins," Lajoie said via GPfans.com

“I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them," he added.

Earlier this season, Corey Lajoie competed in Michigan International Speedway for a Truck Series start with Spire, where he scored an impressive fifth place result. He's now set to drive the No.77 Chevy for the remaider of the season.

Spire Motorsports releases statement on Corey Lajoie signing

Spire Motorsports has issued a statement about transferring their No.07 entry's owner's points to Corey LaJoies's No.77 Chevy. The team is currently fifth in the standings and 8 points ahead of Niece Motorsports. Their other full-time driver Raja Caruth, sits at 12th with 420 points after 17 races.

"Spire Motorsports, in consultation with NASCAR, will shift the owner’s points from the team’s No. 07 entry to the No. 77 team with veteran Corey LaJoie at the controls for the final eight races of the season, beginning at Richmond Raceway,” Spire Motorsports said in a team statement.

“The team will compete as a three-truck operation for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, fielding the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in pursuit of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s and driver’s titles.”

Corey LaJoie has driven for Spire Motorsports since 2021. Ever since his departure last year, the North Carolina native has taken to broadcasting duties with Prime Video's five-race coverage this year.

He also made part-time Cup starts this season at Daytona International Speedway, Echopark Speedway and at Bristol Motor Speedway. He competed with Rick Ware Racing but failed to make much headway. He finished outside the top-30 in three of his four outings, with a 12th at Daytona being his best result so far.

