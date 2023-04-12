Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsport announce new partner for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte

Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team will race the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

AeroVanti's "Golden Goose" emblem will be featured on the hood. AeroVanti, a private luxury aviation firm, will decorate the racing car in white, red, gray, and gold.

In addition to the sponsorship, LaJoie's No.7 vehicle will display the name of US Navy Captain Brian Bourgeois, the Commanding Officer of SEAL Team 8, on the windscreen of the car during the weekend. In December 2021, Bourgeois lost his life in a training accident. AeroVanti is honored to stand beside Spire Motorsports in remembering the departed veteran.

Throughout the race weekend, Bourgeois' name will be displayed on the windshield of LaJoie's Chevy Camaro. His family, wife Megan and their four children will also be honored by NASCAR's 600 Miles of Remembrance program. SEAL Team 8 members will compete on behalf of the Bourgeois family.

Bourgeois, a Lake Charles, Louisiana, native, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2001, where he studied economics and played safety for the Midshipmen football team.

He proudly served his country for 20 years, earning the Bronze Star with Valor, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Commendation Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, and a NATO Medal. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro promoted Bourgeois to Captain posthumously in October 2022.

Corey LaJoie, 31, is having a tremendous season in the NASCAR Cup Series. LaJoie had a career-best fourth-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, with three top-15 finishes in the first eight races of the season.

The North Carolina native's best result in the Coca-Cola 600 was a 12th-place finish in 2019 for Go FAS Racing. LaJoie will want to improve on that finish in the coming weeks.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be live on FOX on Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 14th of the 36 NCS events on the schedule for 2023 will be televised live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Corey LaJoie's impressive finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Corey LaJoie has always been considered an underdog, but he has made quite an impression in the early races of the 2023 season. With four top-20 results in the first five races, the Spire Motorsports driver is now in the playoffs.

LaJoie was fully aware of the possibilities presented by a race like this going into Atlanta. Last year, he finished in the top five for the first time on the redesigned circuit. Later that year, on a return trip to Atlanta, he came close to winning but crashed following a last-lap block from Chase Elliott.

LaJoie departed Atlanta 14th in the championship standings, and he is currently 21st in the standings.

