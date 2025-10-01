Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses Brad Keselowski’s horsepower reveal: “Don’t think you’re going to notice a major difference”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a sobering take on NASCAR's proposed horsepower bump for the 2026 Cup Series season. Brad Keselowski had recently hinted at the news in a podcast episode of Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie.

According to Keselowski, the Cup Series is set to run 740-750 horsepower cars from 2026 onwards. The current models run at 670. Although a marginal increase, the long-awaited move is expected to help with the Next Gen Era's aero deficiencies.

Since most of the field loses pace under dirty air, the new horsepower rule could help with overtaking. However, Earnhardt doesn't think so.

On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt addressed the proposed change and said,

"Does it does it really change what the race looks like? I don't think it I don't think you're going to notice a major difference. If you took them to Martinsville, right, and you ran back-to-back races, double header with both packages, maybe you see some subtle differences, maybe not. The drivers, though, are going to get out and say better things, right?" [42:49 onwards]

"That's as important as anything else because the drivers have to support stuff for things to work....And I think if you're going to give the horsepower back and hear some favourable comments from drivers, that's a win," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

NASCAR is also looking into a 36-race championship format for the 2026 season. The idea has gained prominance off-late, with multiple drivers, veterans and even members of the media supporting the notion. While a multiple-round finale seems most likely, the classic points system could very well make a comeback.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighs in on Bubba Wallace-Denny Hamlin controversy at Kansas

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seemingly backed Bubba Wallace in his late-race battle with Denny Hamlin at Kansas Speedway. The 23Xl Racing driver was pushed off his racing line at Turn 3, resulting in a brush with the walls and a fifth-place finish.

On the same episode of his podcast, Earnhardt had this to say about Wallace's perspective.

"I think if you're Bubba, it's hard to go, 'man, I don't feel good about this and I don't want to.'....I think Bubba was very professional, did a great great job in his interview, but he had every opportunity and every right to be frustrated about that." [1:02 onwards]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also acknowledged Bubba Wallace's efforts to secure the lead in the overtime restart, only to lose it because of his own team owner. The 23Xl racing driver came away from the whole event with a playoff point gained, while Denny Hamlin finished runner-up and rounded out the top-4 plahyoff standings.

Hamlin, on his part, addressed the matter in his podcast, Actions Detrimental. He didn't show any regret over his actions and maintained that he simply went for it as a JGR driver, and not as co-owner of 23XL Racing.

