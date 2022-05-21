"You don’t want to upset your momma" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about why he avoids fights on track

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR have a lot in common. Both are known all over the world for their take-no-prisoners style of racing. Like Earnhardt Jr., stock car racing has always been about rubbing and bumping on the track, adding to the drama of the sport.

Over the years, tempers have flared during races between the drivers and it is not uncommon to see two drivers take each other on after races.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner himself has had some hot-headed moments on track, but tries to avoid fist-fights in general. The 47-year-old explained why he would not throw a punch at any driver, especially while the TV cameras were rolling. He said:

“If you go up and punch a guy in the face, that’s going to be on TV all week. Momma’s watching, you don’t want to upset your momma. She’s just a phone call away.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer's words echo his thoughts on how he is acutely aware that everything a driver does on or off track is scrutinized by the media.

Despite being the popular figure that he is, Earnhardt Jr. also remains a country boy at heart, who always puts his family first, evident by his aforementioned comments.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s All-Star race win twenty-two years ago

Ahead of the All-Star race tomorrow at Texas Motor Speedway, where drivers will battle it out for bragging rights as well as for the $1 million cash prize, let's look back at when a young Dale Eanhradt Jr. won the race as a rookie.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently tweeted about the achievement, writing:

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the 2000 all-star race as a rookie. It was an electric moment in NASCAR history as he passed Dale Jarrett for the win while Earnhardt’s father finished third. The victory celebration was raucous and included a big hug from his father.”

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. now enjoys life outside of racing in NASCAR, he makes his usual cameo appearances in the Xfinity Series during the season. Look out for him on track next time around.

