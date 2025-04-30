Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to what Austin Cindric avoided that could’ve enraged Joey Logano

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently invited Sunday's (April 27) race winner, Austin Cindric, on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download. The duo talked about how Cindric calmly reacted to the situation involving his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano. Dirty Mo Media shared a snippet of the conversation between Earnhardt Jr. and Cindric on X.

The incident between the two Team Penske drivers happened during the final lap of Stage 2. Logano, driving the #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, decided to slow down and let Cindric pass him. This resulted in killing Logano's chance to secure a stage win, and he lost his cool. He blasted his teammate on the team radio, calling him "stupid."

During the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that MLB legend Chipper Jones criticized Logano over his radio message. Following the situation, Cindric revealed he had a Braves hat in his truck, and he decided not to wear it to the team meeting to keep things settled between him and Logano.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. jokingly claimed Austin Cindric should have worn the hat to the meeting, saying [00:52]:

"That would've been awesome!"

Despite being the defending champion, Joey Logano has struggled in the 2025 season, ranking 11th in the Cup Series drivers' standings with 246 points. He has only one top-10 finish in 10 starts this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. dropped a hilarious reaction to MLB legend Chipper Jones slamming Joey Logano over his radio message

Following the Stage 2 incident at the Jack Link's 500, Joey Logano slammed his teammate, Austin Cindric, for letting Bubba Wallace pass. However, MLB legend Chipper Jones backed the #2 Ford Mustang driver and claimed Cindric 'did everything possible to keep from wrecking Logano.'

"Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious. Enjoy this one! In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear….@joeylogano," Jones tweeted.

The MLB legend's response caught Dale Earnhardt Jr. off guard as he was not expecting such a response and dropped a three-word reaction:

"Holy shit Chipper 😂"

Additionally, Logano was disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 held at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. Initially, he secured a P5 finish, but after the post-race inspection, he was awarded the last spot. Meanwhile, Austin Cindric held to his win, passing the inspection without any issues.

