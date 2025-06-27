Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls adorable moment with daughters celebrating his Pocono win as crew chief 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about celebrating his first win as crew chief with his daughters at Pocono Raceway. While he admitted that the experience doesn't compare to winning a championship with Justin Allgaier, he described it as one of the 'cooler' moments in a 'long time'.

Earnhardt stepped in for Connor Zilisch's crew chief after the latter was suspended for a post-race infraction at Nashville Superspeedway. Nonetheless, the JR Motorsports co-owner impressed in his debut stint and guided Zilisch to his second Xfinity Series win of the season.

During the victory lane celebrations, Earnhardt went up to his daughter, Isla, who proudly held up the checkered flag. His younger daughter, Nicole, was also present there. The adorable moment instantly captured attention online and drew heartfelt reactions from fans.

Reflecting upon the same, Junior shared his experience in a podcast episode of 'Bless Your Hardt'.

"After the race we went to Victory Lane, that was pretty cool. I mean honestly it was one of the cooler things that I've experienced in a long time in the racing industry. Maybe it wasn't as cool as winning a championship with Justin things like that but it was just different. I just don't know how to explain it. But yeah, that was a pretty cool experience with the girls," he said [7:14 onwards]

Here's an X post by NASCAR reporter Dustin Long capturing the victory lane moment.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy share two daughters, Isla Rose Earnhardt, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, born in 2020.

"It was difficult": Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about his struggles during crew chief debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his struggles of communicating with Connor Zilisch's suspended crew chief, Mardy Lindley, during the Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. While he admitted there were some exchanges with Lindley, most of them were 'delayed' and not as 'hands-on' as he'd hoped.

"Yes. I could communicate with Mardy. It was difficult, it was delayed and I'll be honest, Mardy was not as hands-on as I would have been in his position. The vibe that I got from Mardy was almost like he gave us the playbook on Wednesday, and then he just kind of stood set back, and he's like, I'm not there," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

His comments come in contrast to Kyle Busch's remarks, where he called the crew chief substitution a 'publicity' stunt, stating that modern technology makes it easy for Lindley to stay in touch throughout the race.

