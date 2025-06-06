Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls unexpected call from WWE ambassador "Stone Cold" seeking inside scoop on Dale Sr.'s documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on an unexpected moment when WWE's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin called him out of the blue. The wrestling icon was eager to get behind-the-scenes details on Earnhardt, the new Dale Sr. documentary streaming on Prime Video.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr.'s first two episodes premiered on May 22, 2025, while the third and fourth episodes were released a week later on May 29. The series delves into the life and legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who went on to secure a record-setting seven Cup Series titles. It includes Dale Sr.'s famous rivalries, his family life, and the tragic crash that claimed his life during the 2001 Daytona 500.

In a podcast episode of Dirty Mo Media's Bless Your 'Hardt, Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy discussed a recent phone call from Steve Austin asking about the documentary. Amy recounted his husband's conversation with the legendary wrestler, saying [4:59 onwards]:

Ad

Trending

"I can hear Stone Cold because he's talking so loud and he's wanting to talk about the documentary and DW and he's asking all kinds of questions about what got into DW. Why is he so mad?"

Earnhardt Jr. quipped:

"Why Daryl say what he's says about your dad?"

He added:

"That was cool, man. I hadn't talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin in years. I did his show probably three or four years ago.... So yeah for him to call me, he just wanted to ask a couple questions about that documentary."

Ad

Amy concluded:

"He was so curious, like I got to get some answers. He just wanted a little tea."

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared an important update about the second season of his father's documentary, Becoming Earnhardt, a series that dives into Dale Sr.'s first Cup Series championship in 1980. Earnhardt Jr revealed he had a 'ton of fun' recording his portions for the project.

Chase Briscoe asks Dale Earnhardt Jr. about post-race conversations with Dale Sr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently posted a clip of a 1-2 photo finish with his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in the 1999 IROC race at Michigan International Speedway. The thrilling last-lap dash caught the attention of Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, who couldn't help but ask if there was any post-race 'smack talk' between the father-son duo.

Ad

In the Michigan race, Earnhardt Jr. momentarily took the lead from Dale Sr. on the final lap before the latter regained momentum and crossed the finish line 0.007 seconds ahead.

Earnhardt Jr. shared the duel in an X post, writing, "I had him". Briscoe replied to the post with a curious question.

"What was the post-race conversation like? Any smack talk? Killer race," he asked.

Chase Briscoe @chasebriscoe What was the post race conversation like? Any smack talk? Killer race.

Ad

Here's Dale Earnhardt Jr's post on X:

Expand Tweet

The International Race of Champions, a.k.a. IROC, fields the top drivers from multiple series against each other. Dale Sr.'s win at Michigan marked his third straight victory that season, following wins at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Although he finished eighth in the final race at Indianapolis, the result was enough for him to claim his third IROC title, while his son Earnhardt Jr. finished ninth in the overall standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.