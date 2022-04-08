Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s foundation to auction steering wheel to battle rising food insecurity crisis

Since retiring from the Cup Series in 2017, NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been keeping busy with the occasional Xfinity Series race that suits his fancy.

The 47-year-old will be racing in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com today at Martinsville Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. has also found other passions in life in the form of welfare and entrepreneurship. The Dale Jr. Foundation is one of his endeavors that serves underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, 1 in 8 Americans are considered 'food insecure', which means they lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

The Dale Jr. Foundation has taken this opportunity to help such individuals by auctioning Earnhardt Jr.'s steering wheel, which he will use in the race.

The wheel itself is designed by Max Papis' MPI in Italy with TrueTimber's Viper Urban Orange camouflage. It will serve its purpose as a tool to steer Dale Jr.'s car on track and steer society towards a better lifestyle.

Regina Smith, director of the foundation, was excited about the project, stating:

“Food insecurity is a growing trend in today’s society, and we are excited to see Dale Jr. raise awareness for this important cause through the creation of this exclusive, one-of-a-kind steering wheel. Our partner, TrueTimber® Camo, provided the digital camouflage for the wheel and Max and his company, MPI®, helped bring it to life.”

Catch Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving for a good cause in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com today at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. qualifies 30th for Xfinity Series race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has returned to the seat of an Xfinity Series stock car for the first time since last year. The 2014 Daytona 500 winner qualified in 30th position after the session was underway, with Ty Gibbs in pole position.

The No. 88 Hellman's Chevrolet Camaro will see Earnhardt Jr. take to the wheel today at 7:30 p.m. EST for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com.

Edited by Adam Dickson