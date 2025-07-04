Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s heartfelt sign language gesture for deaf fan leaves his wife speechless

Former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. left his wife, Amy Earnhardt, speechless when he performed hand gestures for a deaf fan. On the latest episode of their podcast Bless Your Hardt, Amy explained the whole story behind Dale Jr. pulling out hand gestures out of the blue.

Dale Jr. and his wife enjoyed their time at the beach. Following that, during the podcast, Amy revealed that the couple went to have dinner at a restaurant, and a fan got excited after spotting Dale Jr. there. She further mentioned that the fan was deaf and did hand signs to show everyone that Earnhardt Jr. was there.

Following his fans' jolly spirit, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver decided to pay for his tab discreetly. But the restaurant wrote, 'Dale Earnhardt paid for your dinner,' and the fan came to showcase his gratitude. Recalling the moment Amy revealed she only knew how to say thank you in sign language, but on the other hand, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did something that shocked her.

Amy said:

"Well, I say thank you. That's like the only thing I remember from school. And Dale, I turn to Dale and I think he's just gonna do like the wave off. And he does starts doing this whole like thing. I'm like, "Whoa, where did you pull that out of?" Like, I know you know a bunch of random, but I didn't know you knew how to sign language, too. And he had told him like to have a nice day in sign language.

"So, it blew my mouth hanging open and and then he the gentleman, his name is Ricky. The gentleman to my left is like watching my reaction and starts to die laughing at the whole thing. I was like joke was on me almost at that point. But it was amazing. I was impressed with Dele yet again. And um I mean I couldn't stop thinking about after that. Like where did you pull that [ __ ] out of your ass? Like really? How did you figure that out?" she concluded.

Amy worked as an interior designer back when she met Dale Earnhardt Jr. over a decade ago in 2009. The former stock car racing driver hired her to renovate his property in North Carolina, and they soon began dating. After dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, found an improved solution to handle conflicts

On the first episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast series, which aired on February 7, 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared their improved way of dealing with conflicts.

The former Xfinity Series champion shared that he was concerned about getting into a conflict with his wife ahead of the shoot. Meanwhile, Amy highlighted that if they got into a conflict, they might have to "hash it out" for the show. Following that, she stated:

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife both claimed the new method to be more effective compared to their previous method of shouting at each other.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

