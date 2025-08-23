Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR team reacts to Connor Zilisch’s Cup promotion

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, congratulated its own driver, Connor Zilisch, on graduating to the Cup Series for next year. While expressing excitement over the milestone, the team noted that they still have a season to finish.

Ad

Zilisch is in his first full-time Xfinity Series campaign in the #88 JRM Chevrolet. The 19-year-old has also been part of Trackhouse Racing’s development program since last year, which helped pave the way for his move to the team’s Cup Series lineup. He is replacing Daniel Suarez, who is set to leave the team at the end of the 2025 season.

In an X post, Dale Jr.'s NASCAR team shared its reaction to Zilisch's promotion to the premier series.

Ad

Trending

“Congratulations on heading to the Cup Series, (Connor Zilisch)! It’s been an incredible year in the #88, and we’re excited for your future. But we’ve got some unfinished chapters left to write,” the team wrote.

JR Motorsports @JRMotorsports Congratulations on heading to the Cup Series, @ConnorZilisch ! It’s been an incredible year in the No. 88 and we’re excited for your future. But we’ve got some unfinished chapters left to write. 👀

Ad

Despite being a rookie, Connor Zilisch leads the 2025 Xfinity Series standings in terms of wins at seven, four more than his JRM teammate and reigning champion, Justin Allgaier. His latest triumph came at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, where he started but handed the car over to Parker Kligerman mid-race to avoid aggravating a collarbone injury.

The North Carolina native still has nine races left with JRM. The next race is scheduled for August 30 at Portland International Raceway, the second-to-last event before the playoffs kick off at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12.

Ad

“What he is doing with JR Motorsports is historic”: Trackhouse Racing owner on Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks praised Connor Zilisch after announcing their new partnership for 2026, calling him a rare talent. Marks pointed to Zilisch’s remarkable rookie season with JR Motorsports as proof of his potential.

In a press release, Justin Marks said:

Ad

“Connor is a rare talent that comes along every few decades.”

“I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago. He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic. Connor is very mature, poised, and I know [he's] ready for Cup racing in 2026,” he added.

Ad

Connor Zilisch currently drives the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Trackhouse Racing has yet to announce Connor Zilisch's car number, sponsorship, crew chief, and crew lineup. He will be the team's third driver alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, his teammate at the Rolex 24 earlier this year.

Next season won’t be his first time behind the wheel for Trackhouse, either. He already made three Cup starts with the organization earlier this year—at Circuit of the Americas (DNF), Charlotte Motor Speedway (23rd), and Atlanta Motor Speedway (11th). He was also slated to race at Watkins Glen International, but an injury suffered while celebrating an Xfinity Series win the day before forced him to sit out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.