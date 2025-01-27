Shane van Gisbergen drops 4-word verdict after his Rolex 24 at Daytona outing 

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen participated in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, and finished P9 in the GTD Pro Class. The Kiwi driver partnered with IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin, the latest Red Bull athlete Connor Zilisch, and Ben Keating for the No.91 Trackhouse by TF Sport entry.

Shane van Gisbergen reflected on the endurance race and uploaded a story on his Instagram on Sunday, featuring a photo of his fellow teammates. He added a four-word caption:

“Fun Couple of Weeks! @smclaughlin93 @connorzilisch @carguykeating”

Image credits: Instagram/@svg97

The Kiwi driver also uploaded a post on his Instagram as he shared seven pictures from the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona. Four of these pictures were of the No.91 Chevrolet Corvette out on track in action, one was of the car being serviced in the pits, one was a closeup of Shane van Gisbergen’s helmet, and the last one was a photo of all the drivers for the No.91 Track House entry. The caption read,

“Had fun during the night in my stints, battling for the lead for a while was fun! Put the car in the hunt at the end but it didn't work out, it would be awesome to do this race again. Massive thanks to @weathertech, @teamtrackhouse, @tf_sport and @teamchevy for having me!”

Scott McLaughlin got the opportunity to pair up with his good friend Shane van Gisbergen, who he raced alongside in the V8 Supercars championship before both New Zealanders moved to race in the US. All four drivers for the No.91 entry had a great banter going on between them, including the coffee duties given to the 18-year-old Connor Zilisch.

Connor Zilisch’s late Spin cost Shane van Gisbergen and Co. a shot at GTD Pro class win

The No.91 had a rollercoaster of 24 hours during the race after Connor Zilisch qualified the car P8 in class. Shane van Gisbergen and Co. dropped a position off the start and ran in P9 for a while before dropping to P12 when the clock hit the 5-hour mark.

Gisbergen then took over the car and moved steadily up the field and put the car P3, within a second of the class leader midway through the night. As the clock hit the 12-hour mark, the No.91 car was P6 in class but dropped to P9 with 7 hours to go.

With a little over 3 hours left, Scott McLaughlin put the car back in contention and steadily moved up to P7 before Connor Zilisch took over for the final triple stint to the finish. The 18-year-old continued the progress and made it as high as P3, and within a second of the class leader before he spun, ending any chances of a class win.

Zilisch apologized for the same on his Instagram as he uploaded a post with the caption that read,

“My second Daytona 24 hour is all done. We were running inside the top 3 with an hour to go when I made a mistake and cost us a chance at a good result. Had a ton of fun with all my teammates anyways! Big thanks to @tf_sport, @teamtrackhouse, @weathertech, and @teamchevy. Can't wait to get another shot at this race next year”

The No.91 car didn't have enough time left in the race to recover from the spin and finished P9 in the GTD Pro class.

